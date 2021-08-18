Make efforts to build “regional consensus” on Afghanistan, Qureshi tells Chinese FM – World





With Pakistan arguing that the decision to recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan should be a regional one, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday informed his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that he would travel to other countries to develop a ” regional consensus on developments in Afghanistan ”.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry said that Qureshi shared details of his upcoming visits with Yi over a phone call, adding that the two foreign ministers agreed to keep in touch on common interests, in particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

The exchange between the foreign ministers comes after China said it was ready to deepen friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

A Chinese government spokesperson said on Monday that the Taliban had repeatedly expressed hope for developing good relations with China and looked forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. .

The spokesperson also called on the Taliban to ensure a smooth transition of power and to keep their promises to negotiate the establishment of an open and inclusive Islamic government and to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign citizens.

Qureshi shared with Yi details of a recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan called to discuss Pakistan’s future strategy on Afghanistan, the statement said.

In line with decisions taken at the CNS meeting, the foreign minister emphasized an “inclusive political settlement” in Afghanistan, for which he said all Afghans should work together.

“A peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of crucial importance to Pakistan and the region as a whole,” Qureshi said, quoted in the statement. In light of this observation, Qureshi said, Pakistan had steadfastly supported the Afghan peace process.

According to the statement, he also recognized the important contributions made by China and Pakistan, as part of Troika Plus, to support the peacemaking initiative in the war-torn country.

He further stressed the need to ensure the safety and protection of Afghan citizens and their rights.

Qureshi also called on the international community to continue supporting the Afghan people, especially the provision of economic assistance.

In addition, according to the statement, Qureshi told Yi about Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel, journalists and others from Afghanistan.

Discussing bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, Qureshi called the countries both “rock-solid brothers” and strategic partners.

“The two countries have a tradition of maintaining close coordination and communication on issues of common interest and importance,” he added.

The phone call between Qureshi and Yi is the latest development in Pakistan’s efforts to build regional consensus on the situation in Afghanistan, which has been facing uncertainty and fear following a takeover by the Taliban.

The Taliban, after a rapid conquest of several provincial capitals in Afghanistan, had made incursions into Kabul on Sunday, amid the flight of President Ashraf Ghani. The rapid rise of the Taliban has stunned the world, raising fears that they are returning to the repressive order they witnessed during their initial reign in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Now, as the world reflects on options for Afghanistan, Pakistan maintains that any recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a regional decision made after consultations with regional and international powers.

Meanwhile, Western leaders have contacted to discuss developments in the neighboring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had received phone calls on Tuesday from his British counterpart Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the matter.

Addressing them, the Prime Minister stressed the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He had also stressed that safety and security as well as the protection of the rights of all Afghans were of crucial importance.

He further stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, saying Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders to that end.

According to a report by Dawn, Johnson and Merkel have agreed to stay in touch with Prime Minister Imran Khan on developments in Afghanistan.

Earlier Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Qureshi to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, Qureshi assured Blinken during the telephone conversation that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the United States and other international partners in “promoting efforts to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”

