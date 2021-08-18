Did you learn Punjabi, Prime Minister Modi asked Sreejesh; congratulated Mirabai on remembering the people who helped with the trip

Image source: TWITTER PM Narendra Modi with Indian men’s hockey team goalie PR Sreejesh

Iconic MC boxer Mary Kom and archer Deepika Kumari were told they did not need to apologize after their return without medals while hockey player P Sreejesh was questioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi s ‘he had learned’ Punjabi ‘when he greeted the Olympians returning from Tokyo at his residence.

Modi had some light moments with the athletes, their coaches and family members over breakfast on Monday. He asked the bronze medalist men’s hockey team goaltender PR Sreejesh if he had learned to speak Punjabi since the national team has a number of Punjab players.

Rupinder Pal Singh’s tall frame drew the PM’s “kitna height hai” comment. “Didn’t you go to play volleyball?” the PM asked him. The hockey team presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players.

Sprinter Duttee Chand, who fell in the first round of the 100m and 200m races, gave a lengthy presentation of herself.

To this, Prime Minister Modi said: “If the politicians listen to you, they will make you participate in the elections.

“You come from Odisha and how did you speak Hindi so well?” Of India’s 1.3 billion people, 65% are young people. And among these young people, only you (128 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo) could represent the country.

“It’s an achievement in itself. All of your efforts are an inspiration and it’s not that only medal winners inspire others.”

Modi also told Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu – who was served Choorma and ice cream as promised earlier – and Borgohain that he would auction the equipment they presented to him.

“You put your signature here. I’m going to auction it off, are you okay?” Modi asked Chopra, who smiled in response, after giving him a javelin which he used during the Games. .

Silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was asked about back pain she suffered some time ago. “You haven’t forgotten the people who helped you on your trip,” Modi said in reference to Chanu presenting gifts to the truck drivers who had transported her from her home to the training center in Manipur during her years of training. training.

When Borgohain presented him with a pair of gloves, Modi said: “Mey yeh pahenunga toh political ka log bolega Modi gadbad karne wala hai.”

After telling Chopra to have his favorite ‘churma’, the PM asked how the youngster was so sure to win gold after the second throw of the final that he raised his hands.

“After the second throw you were in a winning mood and you were like partying. Were you very confident?” the PM asked the superstar javelin thrower.

“It was a surprise to me. I can see how you have that balance. Vijay tumhara sar by nahi charta, parajay tumhara man me nahi beitha. Woh balancing chije dekha (success doesn’t go to your head and defeat doesn’t you don’t get bogged down, I noticed this balance). “

Chopra said the hard training gave him confidence and he only focused on his own performance. Modi told a story about former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee whose comment on “gulab jamun” resulted in the sweet dish being served most of the time when it honors an event.

“Atalji has already mentioned gulab jamun at a reception and it was published in the newspapers. So most of the time, gulab jamun will be there when he is at a reception. So a circular had to be published. later that other things should also be served at his duties.

At the hockey players table, Modi told Sreejesh that in cricket the wicket keeper is shown all the time (on TV) while a hockey goalie is not known (by people). ) even after winning an Olympic medal.

When Mary Kom apologized for not being able to bring a medal this time around, the Prime Minister said: “You have made a great contribution to Indian sports and thanks to you the country has drawn attention to the players. . You have done so much. “

When Deepika apologized for not bringing a medal, Modi said, “Sorry Kya, umid chhorega toh khilari nahi hota (athletes don’t give up hope).” Modi even held the microphone for Deepika to speak.

Modi then asked Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-Sang, a South Korean, to come to Ayodhya. “Have you ever visited Ayodhya. Your President’s wife, the First Lady, came to a function in Ayodhya as a special guest. You should visit Ayodhya and know its history ”

