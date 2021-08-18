Khan and Boris discuss Afghan engagement and flight restrictions





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan received a call from his British counterpart, Boris Johnson on Wednesday. They exchanged views on Kabul’s rapidly changing environment and in particular with regard to the security of Afghan and foreign civilians.

He also affirmed the need to ensure the safety, security and respect for the rights of all Afghans. Prime Minister Imran also stressed the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today received a phone call from UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. pic.twitter.com/7NNrWbmXME

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 17, 2021

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s rigorous efforts and positive role in facilitating the safe evacuation of diplomatic personnel and personnel of international and other organizations from Afghanistan. The two prime ministers agreed to stay in touch regarding developments in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister [Johnson] underlined its commitment to work with international partners to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and the wider region, ”a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Prime Minister Imran.

We have a lasting commitment to the Afghan people and we will honor it.

A new resettlement scheme will create a safe and legal route for those who need it most to come and live safely in the UK.

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 18, 2021

Read more: Must stay engaged with Afghanistan, Imran Khan to Merkel

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister highlighted the far-reaching measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the British side and called for Pakistan to be removed from the Red List. .

Previously, British MPs and Pakistan had vehemently opposed the UK for not removing Pakistan from its travel red list

Read more: Pakistan pushes to quit UK red list on August 25

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also received a phone call from German adviser Angela Merkel acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts. Prime Minister Khan told him that the international community must remain engaged and engaged with Afghanistan. This week, the Danish Prime Minister also called Prime Minister Imran Khan. He thanked him for Pakistan’s support in the rapid and safe evacuation of Danish personnel from Kabul.

Currently, the UK has announced an emergency G7 meeting in Afghanistan which also called on Russia and China to join. The UK reaching out to Pakistan for its commitments in Afghanistan may be a step towards Pakistan which one day embraces a G7 seat.

Read more: The world has let the Afghan people down, UK says

Pakistan has received a lot of attention for its honest and positive role in the midst of the chaos in Kabul. Despite being an active player in the international community, Pakistan has been blocked by the Indian presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan has always taken the first step in stabilizing the region, so although there are setbacks on diplomatic fronts at the UNSC, the international community still recognizes Pakistan’s efforts.

Read more: Pakistan furious with India for preventing it from speaking to UNSC on Afghanistan for a second time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/khan-boris-discuss-afghan-engagement-and-flight-restrictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos