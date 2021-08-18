Indonesia Launches Risk-Based Single Online Submission System (OSS) to Smooth Investments; Will it improve the ease of doing business ranking?





Originally, the country’s OSS system – which is based on (1) Presidential Regulation No. 91/2017 on Accelerating Business Implementation, and (2) Government Regulation No. 24/2018 on the electronically integrated business license service – was launched in July 2018 By moving to online procedures (in terms of business licenses), it was envisaged to make these procedures more efficient (also synchronizing the internal systems of the different ministries via the OSS system), while making it impossible for civil servants, or agents , to ask for money under the table as a reward for certain business licenses or for their help in the process. This would indeed solve two key problems. First, bureaucracy is still seen as one of the main obstacles in the investment environment in Indonesia, causing a relatively high degree of uncertainty for the investor. And, it is not only the number of permits needed to start a business that is the problem, but also the weak cooperation between ministries or between central and regional governments that make it a complex and uncertain business. So, for example, when two ministries are involved in an investment project, then investors would often need to move back and forth between these two ministries before obtaining the necessary licenses (as ministry A wants a document from ministry B , first, before issuing a document for the investor, while department B wants a document from department A before issuing anything, which blocks the process for an unknown period). Another problem that we often encounter when dealing with the Indonesian government – whether in the center or in the regions – is the lack of standardization, which means that different documents are requested by the authorities from the investor for the exact same. procedure. This too gives rise to uncertainty about the project (a little ‘money under the table’ could always help iron out these issues, thus helping to speed up the process). Second, corruption is a notorious problem in Indonesia. Many ministers, other government officials, politicians and officials have been jailed for their roles in corruption cases over the past two decades (usually for accepting bribes in the form of money or other assets. from businessmen). Given that the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (or KPK) has a good track record of uncovering corruption cases (although typically only large public / private investment projects are on its radar), it It is certainly also risky for the investor to participate in the reward of government officials. […] The full article is available in our August 2021 report. This report can be ordered by sending an email to [email protected] or a message to +62.882.9875.1125 (including WhatsApp). Price of the full report for August 2021 (electronic): 150,000 IDR

USD 10, –

€ 10, – Take a look inside the report here!

. ‹Back to Business Chronicles To discuss Please login or subscribe to comment on this column

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indonesia-investments.com/business/business-columns/indonesia-launches-risk-based-online-single-submission-oss-system-to-smoothen-investment/item9437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos