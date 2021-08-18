Analysis: China starts sending signals Xi should stay

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – In a video clip prepared for the Internet, China Central Television highlighted the love affair between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife and popular singer, Peng Liyuan.

The title “Hand in hand” is a quote from “Classic of Poetry”, an ancient work of Chinese literature also known as “Book of Songs” and the clip notes that Xi and Peng have been together for over three decades.

The story was reposted on Chinese social media in quick succession. Many past photos are incorporated into the article, including one of Xi and Peng smiling side by side on a two-seater swing during their visit to India.

August 14, the day when the love story dominated Internet discourse in China, fell on July 7 from the ancient Chinese calendar, when the Qixi festival – the tale of the “cowherd and the weaver” – takes place.

The celestial myth says that the herdsman and the weaver were banished to both sides of the Milky Way, but one day of the year, the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, they met on a bridge formed by a herd. of magpies.

On the same day, the state-run Xinhua News Agency ran a long, unadorned political article titled, “Riding the Winds and Breaking the Waves to Create a New Phase – with Xi Jinping as the Core, the Party Central Committee starts the 14th five-year plan on a regular basis.

In a documentary way, the article recounts the leader’s visits across the country to prepare the five-year plan.

The move caught the attention of Beijing observers, as it came more than 10 days after the seven members of the Communist Party of China Politburo Standing Committee – the main decision-making body – disappeared from center stage, presumably assisting at the annual meeting of the past president. and retired leaders at the seaside resort of Beidaihe.

Before the documentary’s release on August 11, the Central Committee and the Council of State Affairs jointly released a plan to build a “government of law” from 2021 to 2025.

Taken together, the focus on the “five-year plan” and the “2021 to 2025” timetable seem to indicate that it does not make sense for Xi to step down as head of China in 2022, when the party’s national congress will take place. place.

Signals from state media suggest Xi will likely maintain his status as the “core” of the party and remain in power one way or another.

Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Fujian Province. Chinese academics are wondering what to make of the trend towards a Xi personality cult. © CCTV / Reuters

The lingering question, however, is what to do with the trend towards a Xi personality cult.

It has now become customary during Xi Jinping’s time to watch stories about him and his parents as well as his wife on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Qixi Festival Day that feature Xi and his family. as good examples for the public.

Not all the propaganda is going well. In March 2016, Tibetan delegates to an annual session of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, sparked controversy as they appeared wearing badges with a photo of Xi on their chest.

The Tibetan delegates each wore two badges, one representing Xi and the other collectively representing five successive Chinese leaders: Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi. In other words, the Tibetan delegates had two faces of Xi on their chests.

It was enough to evoke the memories of the cult of personality built around Mao during the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976.

During the Cultural Revolution, many people in China wore Mao badges on their chest and carried copies of Mao’s Little Red Book, which contained his teachings. The frenzy generated violence, resulting in the loss of many lives and the destruction of the economy.

The Xi badges worn by Tibetan delegates have become a big internal problem. When the delegates appeared at a plenary session of the National People’s Congress a week later, the Xi badges were missing from their chests.

Tibetan delegates wore two badges. One featured five successive Chinese leaders, including Xi. The other featured Xi alone. (Original photos by Akira Kodaka and Katsuji Nakazawa)

It was proof that even in 2016, at the height of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, the party rule banning “any form of personality worship” was being strictly observed.

Still, Xi and his team didn’t stop.

That same year, Xi’s close associates launched a behind-the-scenes campaign to elevate Xi to “core” status, which he achieved in October 2016 during the sixth plenary session of the 18th party’s Central Committee.

This happened during the season of political strife before the national party congress the following year. And it’s this season again as the party now looks to its 2022 national convention.

When it comes to leadership badges, North Korea and a badge of former leader Kim Il-sung usually come to mind. North Korea may be the only country where officials and others still wear their leader’s badges.

But recently, a time-turning event took place … at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Two Chinese cycling gold medalists wore Mao badges when they attended the medal ceremony.

The Chinese who learned of the devastation caused by the Cultural Revolution, which claimed countless lives, and the horror of a hard-hitting personality cult, including party members, would not dare today ‘ hui wear a Mao badge.

For them, that would be anachronistic and embarrassing.

Certainly, Mao’s badges are sold as souvenirs in front of Chairman Mao’s Memorial Hall, where Mao’s embalmed body rests, in the center of Tiananmen Square in Beijing as well as at revolutionary holy sites like Mount Jinggang in Jiangxi Province. .

Chairman Mao Zedong makes an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. Many Chinese athletes who participated in the games are young and have been strongly influenced by “patriotic education”. © Reuters

But those who buy Mao badges are, oddly enough, foreign tourists and Chinese living abroad.

There have also been cases in the past of Chinese Olympic athletes wearing Mao badges during medal ceremonies.

It is not known why the two Chinese cycling gold medalists made it to the Tokyo Games, but the appearance of badges at the Tokyo Olympics during the time of Xi Jinping, who pursues a “post-Deng Xiaoping “, is symbolic.

Many young Chinese athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics were born in the 1990s. They were strongly influenced by “patriotic education,” which has become evident since the mid-1990s, following the crackdown. of Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Most of their parents and others of the same generation who know how disastrous the Cultural Revolution has been have mixed feelings about Mao while being grateful to Deng for introducing the policy of reform and openness. .

There is a huge perception gap between parents and children.

If the younger generations lose their allergies to the Cultural Revolution and Mao’s badges, long-standing political traditions could disappear: the steadfast maintenance of the collective leadership system and the great vigilance against any emergence of another personality cult.

And if the thinly veiled trend towards a personality cult being built around Xi manifests itself, it is even possible that the Xi badges put aside five years ago due to internal pressure will make a comeback under one. different shape.