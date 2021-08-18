Larry David ‘yelled’ at Alan Dershowitz in grocery store about Trump ties





It appears that Alan Dershowitz’s ties to the Trump administration made him persona non grata among the elite of Martha’s Vineyard, including Larry David.

A spy from Page Six spotted the Harvard law professor who was once, like David, a full member of the Cool Kids Democrats stumbling across the comic book on the porch of the island’s quaint convenience store and downtown Community Chilmark General Store, and found their swap so bizarre that they “wrote it down to remember it.”

Page Six strongly recommends that readers enjoy the following while playing the melody of the theme “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in their minds.

Dershowitz: We can still talk, Larry.

David: No. No. We really can’t. I’ve seen you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!

Dersh: He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I thus greet all my former students. Can’t I say hi to my former students?

David: It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave is disgusting. You’re disgusting!

The stunned source added: “Larry is leaving. Alan takes off his t-shirt to reveal another t-shirt. [underneath it] that says, ‘This is the stupid Constitution!’

We are told that Dersh “left in a dirty old Volvo”.

Reached for comment, Dershowitz confirmed the exchange and told us that he and the creator of “Curb” had been friends for many years until the lawyer began working with the Trump camp.

He even claimed he helped one of David’s daughters get into college and had previously volunteered for her in a legal dispute he had on the island of Massachusetts, where they spend every day. two their summers.

He told us that he greeted David at the store, but the comedian had walked away from him, so he said, “We can still talk, Larry” and our spy resumed the dialogue.

Dershowitz told us that while it might seem on paper like an awkward scene from “Curb,” “it wasn’t funny at all.”

The teacher claimed that David “screamed” and “yelled at him,” and his face turned bright red. “I was afraid he would have a stroke,” Dershowitz said.

He pointed out that the times he was fond of Pompeo, who studied at Harvard Law in the early 1990s, was not because he was a blind supporter of the Trump administration, but because he was a blind supporter of the Trump administration. ‘he admires the work of the former secretary of state on peace in the Middle East.

In fact, he says, he worked with Pompeo on his department’s policy regarding Israel and Palestine and was invited to the White House by the Trump administration and the Israeli government to celebrate it. And he said he was disappointed that David couldn’t understand why he would work with any administration on peace for Israel, no matter who was in the Oval Office.

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping bring peace to the Middle East,” Dershowitz told us, “What did he do?

“Larry is an instinctive radical,” Dershowitz told Page Six, “He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.

“This is typical of what is happening on the vineyard now,” he added later, “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their policy.”

Alan Dershowitz listens to Donald Trump speak in 2019 Getty Images

Dershowitz said David was not the only friend he lost, especially after defending Donald Trump during his first impeachment when the president was accused of trying to work out a match with the Ukrainian government.

“It’s the price of the principal,” he said. He later said his “constituents demand” that he defend the Constitution and that he believed Trump’s first impeachment was unconstitutional.

He told us that’s why he took off his second t-shirt after the break-in to reveal the one that said “It’s the Constitution, stupid!”, That he said his wife bought it because so many misunderstood his decision to defend Trump. . (He said he was wearing two t-shirts at the time of the incident because he was about to meet a friend when he ran into David, and that he had planned to donate the t-shirt outside to her boyfriend as a gag gift.)

“I am a liberal Democrat and I voted for Biden with as much enthusiasm as Larry did,” Dershowitz told us.

“[David] is guilty of contemporary McCarthyism, “said Dershowitz,” McCarthy would have been proud of him. He said that in the 1950s political witch hunter Joseph McCarthy “lashed out at lawyers representing people he didn’t agree with.”

Dershowitz told us he wanted to “extend a hand of friendship” to the co-creator of “Seinfeld” “if Larry wants to talk about any of this.”

He said, “I’m not going to get into a screaming match with him. If he wants to scream, he will have to scream alone.

David’s reps did not immediately return our requests for comment.

