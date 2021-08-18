Turkish Erdogan says he is “open to cooperation” with the Taliban





Erdogan said Turkey is “open to cooperation” with the Taliban.

The Turkish leader also praised the “moderate” statements by the Taliban.

The Taliban sought to convince the world that they intended to rule peacefully, but their words and actions did not materialize. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday praised the Taliban for their “moderate” tone and said his government was open to working with militant Islamists. “We welcome the moderate statements of the Taliban. We are open to cooperation,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey always wanted to help maintain security at Kabul airport, Reuters reported. The airport has seen its fair share of chaos in recent days, including poignant scenes involving Afghans hanging from a US military plane as it took off. Turkey is a member of NATO and has 600 troops in Afghanistan. The United States has long viewed the Turkish government as a key ally and a particularly crucial partner when it comes to interactions with the Muslim world, although Erdogan’s autocratic leadership style has led to tensions between Washington and Ankara these days. last years. Erdogan’s comments on Wednesday echoed comments made the day before by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. “We are maintaining dialogue with all parties, including the Taliban,” Cavusoglu said of the situation in Afghanistan at a press conference in Jordan, by Reuters. “We positively view the messages that the Taliban have conveyed so far, whether to foreigners, diplomats or its own people. We hope to see them in action as well,” Cavusoglu added, stressing that “the country must calm down now. “ The Taliban have sought to rebrand since entering Kabul on Sunday and regaining control of Afghanistan, although the militants’ behavior has not matched their words. A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday promised that no one would be injured in Afghanistan. In one day, however, Taliban militants opened fire on a demonstration against their regime in Jalalabad, killing at least three people. There have also been reports of Taliban militants harass people on their way to Kabul airport, despite pledging to ensure safe passage for civilians. The United States and its NATO allies have been caught off guard by the Taliban’s rapid advance into Afghanistan this month. The Biden administration rushed to help vulnerable Afghans who worked with the United States during the war and who may now face retaliation from the Taliban. The militant group has pledged amnesty for Afghans who have worked with the United States and the United States-backed government, but its history of violence offers plenty of reason to be skeptical of such claims.

