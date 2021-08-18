Politics
The story of East Timorese veteran Eurico Guterres, had cried when he met Jokowi at the Palace
Kupang, KOMPAS.com – Former deputy commander of pro-Indonesian fighters in East Timor (East Timor) Eurico Guterres, recounted the emotion when he received the Star of Service award from President Joko Widodo (Widodo) in Jakarta National Palace, Jakarta, last Thursday (12/8/2021).
Eurico said that after receiving the award he was approached by President Jokowi.
“Unexpectedly, after I finished, the president’s father approached me, the phrase spoken by the president’s father who is Guterres how are you, so I responded well to the president’s father. in Kupang“Eurico told several reporters in Kupang on Wednesday (8/18/2021).
Invited to the Palace
After answering, continued Eurico, Jokowi then asked him to wait a bit.
Shortly after, Eurico received a visit from Paspampres and told him that Jokowi was waiting at the palace.
“Finally, I was full of tears, I went down the stairs and got into the toy car. I was escorted to the Palace and the president was waiting for me there,” Eurico said.
Eurico admitted he couldn’t contain his tears because he remembered his struggle with thousands of other former East Timorese.
“I cried because I really couldn’t take it anymore. For 22 years we felt like we had lost faith and everything, suddenly things like that happened. I think anyone would have. experienced such conditions, “said Eurico.
According to Eurico, he spoke with Jokowi for about 20 minutes about many things experienced by the people of the former East Timor, especially those in the region of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
“We talked about a lot of things, but because at that time it was only verbal but the president also took note of some of the points that I said,” Eurico said.
A number of important points were conveyed by Eurico, namely paying attention to the pro-integration East Timorese people.
Then watch out for fighters, such as housing, land, education, health, and employment issues.
Eurico also reported on the situation of 4,000 ex-families from East Timor who occupied 743 lands in the Kupang regency.
“I passed it on to the president’s father and he recorded everything well. But then we left it to him because the decision is in his hands,” he said.
At the end of the conversation, Jokowi had asked him to write down everything that was submitted to be sent to Jokowi.
