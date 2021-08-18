Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















Hiring of new temporary staff is expected to be around 30-35% higher this year as most offline retailers have gone digital and need to supplement their workforce to meet seasonal demand.

Up to 3 lakhs of temporary jobs and concerts to generate before the holiday season


  • HDFC Bank AT-1 bond issue sees 4x subscription, price drop

  • Gold prices drop from Rs 307 to Rs 47,276 per 10g ahead of FOMC minutes; money drops from Rs 595

  • Exclusive: Indian steel projects to be retained this quarter, material improvement in Europe: Tata Steels Koushik Chatterjee

  • RBI revises guidelines on banks’ secure deposit locker, safe custody item facility

  • British comedian Sean Lock dies of cancer at 58

  • Tamil Nadu schools will reopen for grades 9 to 12 from September 1. Check out the SOPs here

  • Realme Book (Slim) with 2K IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

  • Coronavirus News Highlights: Over 56.57 crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in India

  • SC allows women to take NDA exam, asks UPSC to issue notification

  • IFSCA launches pilot test of International Bullion Exchange

  • Government considering proposal to tax CSR spending by LLPs and PSBs: report

  • ICICIdirect investors can now access portfolios of global asset managers

  • BrandConnect

    Neobanking with smart FiMaking banking

  • 2021 Honda Amaze facelift launched in India, prices start from Rs 6.32 lakh OVERDRIVE




New trends

Financial Freedom Strategies To Help You Reach Your Goal Faster



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi419.70-1.80-0.43
Indiabulls Hsg241.35-7.60-3.05
ntpc116.55-0.85-0.72
Nhpc26.200.050.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting