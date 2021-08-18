



In April 2020, as the coronavirus engulfed the United States, then President Donald Trump said in his daily coronavirus briefing, he is a very bright enemy. You know, he’s a brilliant enemy. They are developing drugs like antibiotics. You see it. Antibiotics used to solve all problems. Now one of the biggest problems in the world is that the germ has grown so bright the antibiotic can’t keep up with it. And they’re always trying to find a new one, people go to the hospital and they get it, they’re going to have heart surgery, that’s not a problem, but they end up dying from, of problems. You know the problems I’m talking about. There is quite a genius there. The remarks were bizarre not only because, as the name suggests, the coronavirus is not a bacterial infection but a virus, and therefore immune to antibiotics, but because Trump was describing a disease that then killed more than 20 000 people in the United States on the kind of complimentary terms he usually reserved only to himself. Brilliant! Genius! Of course, it was very contagious and extremely deadly, but damn it if Trump didn’t admire him for those same reasons because, as you probably understood by then, there is something wrong. not at home.

Regardless, it reminded us of the high esteem of former presidents for COVID-19 on Tuesday night when he appeared on Fox News to talk about the greatness of the Taliban.

By insider:

Former President Donald Trump praised the Taliban on Tuesday, calling the group smart and good fighters.

The Taliban, good fighters, I’ll tell you, good fighters. You have to give them credit for it. They have been fighting for a thousand years. What they do is they fight, Trump told Fox News [Hannity] August 17. The Taliban have been around the airport, and who knows if they’re going to treat us right? All of a sudden they’ll say well, frankly, if they were smart they really would and they’re smart. They are smart. They should let the Americans out, Trump told Hannity.

The Taliban, of course, haven’t fought for 1,000 years, as the organization was founded in the early 1990s, although that was the least problematic thing that came out of Trump’s mouth during the interview. .

Made up of fighters known as mujahedin, the group seized control of the capital, Kabul, in 1996, but lost power in 2001 after invading US forces. The Taliban’s praise is alarming, given that the group is known for its brutal and violent tactics. This year alone, the militant group beheaded an Afghan interpreter for the US military. The Taliban have also been accused of multiple bombings and assassinations. Afghan women also fear being prevented from working, stoned for breaking the rules, or even killed if the Taliban enforce their strict form of Sharia law.

Elsewhere in Trump’s conversation with Hannity, the former president attempted to rewrite his own history of Afghanistan, as he is accustomed to doing. Claiming that he never had much faith, frankly in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country for the United Arab Emirates, Trump insisted he believed Ghani was a total con he never liked. Which differs slightly from her previous comments on the guy:

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a success for Trump without him going on a bizarre tangent about how dictators around the world love him and think Joe Biden sucks:

More great stories from Vanity Fair

In the feverish spirit of post-presidential Donald Trump Joe Manchin Ghosts Workers whose jobs his daughter helped outsource Fauci tells anti-vaccines to sit down and STFU as COVID cases rise What if Jeff Bezoss Big Space Adventure saves us all? Report: Trump allegedly involved in corporate crimes A contentious breakup just added a messy new chapter. Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/08/donald-trump-taliban-good-fighters-great-negotiators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos