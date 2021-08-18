Politics
The Afghan crisis has exploded Boris Johnsons Global Britain illusions
As I write, a group of more than 20 Afghan Human Rights and Democracy Organization (AHRDO) workers are gathering exhausted at the perimeter of Kabul airport. Their fieldwork, as you will understand from the title of the organization, is done.
They did not interpret for the British Army. They were not part of the elite of the Green Zone. There is not even a single European power responsible for saving them. They have a letter from the US State Department saying they have the right to be evacuated, but they are being turned away from the airport. They are too afraid to use English on the phone, so I speak to them through a third party.
Neither of us entered, said a man, as we stood near the door. Even with the letter, the troops guarding the perimeter don’t care. They prioritize US citizens, green cards, and visas. The Taliban don’t bother us. They stand on the other side of the road without saying anything.
Hjalmar Joffre-Eichhorn, who works with the group and coordinates their attempt to evacuate from Europe, told me: not their family members. Our colleagues are on several lists. But these lists come and go. They are deleted at any time and new lists proliferate. There are three steps to escape Kabul: registering on a list, entering the airport, getting on a plane. But it is almost utopian. You have to create a sort of corridor. And to end it, it will probably take some force.
But that’s the problem. On Sunday morning (August 15), the West stopped projecting significant force in Afghanistan, be it military, political or diplomatic.
It is not just the way Britain left Afghanistan that deserves the term debacle. This is how our politicians let the geopolitical order crumble around their ears without noticing it.Joe Biden withdrew the United States from Afghanistan because Donald Trump negotiated that outcome and set a date, after which it is now clear that the Taliban knew the Potemkin democracy in Kabul would collapse. Why the United States did not know this remains an urgent matter to investigate.
Trump negotiated the peace deal because that’s what millions of right-wing Americans want: a country that no longer seeks to shape the world into a rules-based order, but locks them in against disorder and rewards their xenophobia. And because it suits the “nationalistinternational “Trump is part and his puppeteer Vladimir Putin.
And Trump took power because Americans’ belief in the rules-based order is crumbling. And because the US constitution that creates a politicized Supreme Court and allows mass possession of firearms and the freedom to incite racial violence has left its democracy fragile.
As a result, Afghanistan is lost not only to the Taliban, but also to the Pakistani secret service and to China’s growing sphere of influence. The victims are those who, for 20 years, accepted Western assurances that they were on a one-way street if not towards a functioning democracy, then towards a slow convergence with the norms of international development: women’s rights and education, courts. functional and summary non-justice, the demilitarization of society and a failed state.
Nation building was the project openly announced by George WBush and Tony Blair in 2001, and reiterated as Defense Secretary John Reid deployed British troops to Helmand province in 2006. So for Biden to claim that our mission in Afghanistan was never meant to be nation building is nonsense.
The mission of groups like AHRDO was to help people survive in the midst of the half-built nation; amid the hypocrisy, corruption, violence and cynical manipulation that the Afghans have endured as a semi-colony of the United States.
They organized legislative theatrical events, where local communities could learn how to make political decisions. They worked with relatives of those killed in war to create souvenir boxes their belongings and photographs, to alleviate the trauma. They used techniques developed by post-conflict mediators in Ireland and South Africa to foster reconciliation between ethnic groups.
But as they worked, and European progressives funded them, and the rest of us quietly applauded, the geopolitical reality changed beneath our feet. The American people, by electing three successive presidents determined to withdraw from global engagement, marked the end of the American century.
And with that, all dreams of liberal interventionism should die. Those of us who opposed the Afghan, Iraqi and Syrian interventions have a duty to state the alternative. It is the construction of order by rules and multilateralism and not its imposition by force.
Yes, all sovereign states, and in particular members of the UN Security Council, have a duty to intervene to ensure respect for human rights, and above all to prevent genocide. But the last 20 years have shown that under this political elite, with this military and security culture, every time we do it, we kill and grab innocent people, and then we leave, leaving an ungovernable space.
Worse, the real genocides in Rwanda, in Srebrenica in the 1990s, then Yezidis, Rohingyas and Nuer in South Sudan were neither arrested nor punished. Because the consent to the expeditionary war has evaporated.
This is the lesson of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. To those who object that everyone was different, I say yes. Each had a distinct and entirely plausible relationship, casus belli. Some were even legal. But each has had the same result: massive human rights violations, endless compromises with the very forces of the warlord we were meant to fight, and massive degradations of our own democracy and political culture. with us.
In the process, we created an arc of crisis extending (if we were lucky) from the Turkish-Syrian border, passing through Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan, and extending to Yemen. and the Caucasus. In the event of bad luck, this arc of crisis will begin, within a decade, at the Greek-Turkish border and engulf Pakistan.
What are we doing? In the short term, we should give every Afghan refugee in Britain the right to stay. Go out and find all the Afghans on the road in Europe and relocate them here. And if the situation at Kabul airport can be stabilized, invite all who plausibly claim to come here as part of an international effort which, given the importance of anti-migrant rhetoric, will require the combined will of European governments.
In the long run, however, we have to face the reality: the assumptions Boris Johnson made as he destroyed our relationship with Europe and continued the proud Global Britain project, with aircraft carriers sent to the Pacific and naval bases in the Gulf, were destroyed.
America First is now the strategic bipartisan position of the United States. It’s hard to blame Biden for this. If you’ve seen your legislature stormed by fascists, whipped by a president more loyal to the Kremlin than the flag, it is wise to stand up for this democracy first and worry about other countries later.Once you have repudiated the intention of bringing order, democracy and respect for universal rights to countries that cannot achieve them alone, the neo-imperialist project that has gripped the United States since the fall of Jimmy Carter no longer makes sense.
We, 66 million Britons, in a multinational state with a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society, find ourselves adrift in a world of emerging power blocs. China is inexorably rising. We cannot prevent Russia from imposing its brutal will on its periphery. India is a regional superpower. And Europe knows that it must either become a player in the new Great Game, or allow its constituent States to become pawns in it.
It wasn’t until March, with little fanfare, that Johnson’s foreign policy review presented the collapse of the rules-based international order as an opportunity for Britain to reshape the world. . It was pride at the time. It doesn’t make sense anymore.
Keir Starmer flayed Johnson today: for his incompetence, lack of focus, and insensitivity to refugees. The Prime Minister only assured Parliament in July that there was no chance of a military victory for the Taliban. He was on vacation as a 20-year project fell apart.
The vision around which Starmer is to unite the country must be based on geostrategic realism. Britain was defeated in Iraq and Afghanistan at enormous cost to veterans and those who lost their lives. The world is more dangerous today than it was in 2001. We need a renewed foreign policy, armed force and diplomacy with honesty, money and skill. It must be painfully clear, even to the staunchest Tory traditionalist, that none of this is possible as long as Johnson remains in charge.
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2021/08/afghanistan-crisis-has-exploded-boris-johnson-s-global-britain-delusions
