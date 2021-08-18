Ken Kurson, friend of Kushner pardoned by Trump, indicted by Manhattan DA





Ken Kurson and Jared Kushner attend The New York Observer Celebrates Robert Kurson’s New Book PIRATE HUNTERS at Rusty Knot on June 15, 2015 in New York City.

J. Grassi | Patrick McMullan | Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney accused Ken Kurson, a friend and former associate of Jared Kushner, of cyberstalking his ex-wife on Wednesday, months after receiving a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for alleged cybercrimes against other people.

Kurson, 52, is charged with eavesdropping and criminal trespassing for allegedly illegally accessing his then-wife’s communications in 2015 and 2016 while working as an editor at Observer Media Group, which belonged to Kushner at the time.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr. said Kurson used spyware to obtain passwords and log into his wife’s Gmail and Facebook accounts.

Prosecutors say he also illegally acquired and anonymously shared private messages on Facebook.

Vance’s office is also continuing a criminal investigation into Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. Vance accused the company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg earlier this summer of a multi-year plan to avoid paying taxes on executive compensation. The company and the CFO have pleaded not guilty.

Kurson, who lives in New Jersey, was arraigned in Manhattan court Wednesday afternoon and released on his own recognizance. His lawyer Marc Mukasey did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors last year charged Kurson with similar charges relating to the alleged cyberstalking of three people. His first arrest came two years after he withdrew his name from consideration for a Trump administration appointment to the board of directors of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The 2020 criminal complaint in a footnote states that in addition to the three victims in this case, “FBI special agents also obtained evidence revealing that Kurson engaged in a similar pattern of harassment in this case. which concerns his divorce proceedings against other persons between approximately September 2015 and December 2015. “

This then uncharged conduct would have included “accessing email accounts and social media accounts without their knowledge or authorization; installing software on an individual’s computer to monitor keystrokes and use of that individual’s website without their knowledge or permission ”.

Before this federal case could be tried, Trump pardoned Kurson in January as he stepped out of the White House. Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law and served as a senior White House adviser.

After forgiveness

Presidential pardons do not apply to state or local offices.

“We will not accept presidential pardons as jail release cards for well-connected people in New York City,” Vance said in a statement Wednesday.

“Mr. Kurson launched a campaign of cybercrime, manipulation and abuse from his perch at the New York Observer, and now New Yorkers will hold him accountable,” Vance said. The Observer is Kurson’s journal for Kushner.

Vance has previously been thwarted in his efforts to prosecute Trump’s 2016 campaign leader Paul Manafort for financial crimes. A state judge ruled the case was barred by dual criminality protections, since Manafort had previously been sued by federal authorities for conduct that straddled what Vance alleged in a state criminal case.

But Vance’s allegations against Kurson differ from the details of allegations made by federal prosecutors last year. Vance’s case could also avoid the dual criminality ruling, as Kurson’s criminal case never went to trial.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Brooklyn federal prosecutors last year charged Kurson with harassing and harassing three people.

The US District Attorney for the Eastern District of New York has focused on actions, including bogus complaints filed with two of the victims’ employers and a false negative review of one of the victims posted on Yelp.

In 2018, The New York Times noted that the FBI had investigated allegations that Kurson harassed a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. The doctor was a longtime friend of Kurson and his then wife, who were in the process of divorce at the time.

Kurson told The Times that year that the doctor was “a very good friend” and said: “I wish him nothing but the best.”

“Of course, when couples get divorced, emotions run high. Luckily, everything has gone really well for my ex-wife and kids, and I consider this chapter to have been closed for three years,” Kurson told The Times. .

When Kurson in 2020 was prosecuted for alleged harassment of the doctor and the other two people, his lawyer Mukasey told CNBC: “Ken Kurson is an honorable man, a loving father and a brilliant writer. This case is not really the case. thing to do … a federal criminal prosecution. “” He’ll be fine, “Mukasey said at the time.

The Justice Department rejected a request by CNBC in July regarding the letter written by Kurson’s ex-wife asking that the federal criminal case be dismissed against him.

The White House quoted the letter as Trump pardoned Kurson.

In that letter, Kurson’s ex-wife reportedly wrote that “she never wanted this investigation or arrest and,” repeatedly asked the FBI to drop her, I hired a lawyer to help me. protect from a new round of questioning. My disgust with this arrest and the articles that followed are bottomless, ”White House Trump said in his declaration of pardon.

“This investigation only started because Mr. Kurson was appointed to a post in the Trump administration,” Kurson’s ex-wife reportedly wrote, according to Trump’s White House.

History of the charges

In March 2018, author Deborah Copaken wrote an article on Kursonin The Atlantic titled “How to Lose Your Job Due to Sexual Harassment in 33 Easy Steps”.

Copaken wrote that during a job interview with The Observer, Kurson commented on looking at her breasts.

Copaken also wrote that after starting to write articles for the newspaper, Kurson sent an email saying, “How come you never invited me out?

Later in 2018, the New York Times reported that Copaken was contacted by someone who told her about Kurson’s alleged harassment of staff at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Copaken told The Times that FBI agents interviewed her in June 2018 as part of a background investigation into Kurson’s potential appointment to the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Asked about Kurson’s new criminal case, Copaken told CNBC on Wednesday: “I just learned about these new charges, so I don’t know the details other than what I was able to glean from early reports, but when J read the news and immediately felt a relief that made my shoulders drop. “

“Maybe justice will eventually prevail,” Copaken said. “Maybe the Presidential Pardons will have some safeguards around them in the future. And maybe now I can finally remove this nice man who is a security expert from my speed dial.”

While working as Editor-in-Chief of the Observer, Kurson advised Trump, then a presidential candidate, in a speech he gave to the US Israeli Public Affairs Committee in 2016. He served in the Trump family lodge at the Republican National Convention later in the year.

Kurson recently founded the Modern Consensus cryptocurrency and blockchain technology website. He was a board member of cryptocurrency firm Ripple as recently as last year.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/18/ken-kurson-kushner-friend-pardoned-by-trump-charged-by-manhattan-da.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos