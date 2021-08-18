Tackling China’s ‘existential’ cyber and threats of influence requires post 9/11 intensity – Homeland Security Today

Tackling the “new frontier” of malicious foreign influence requires finding ways to fill “a huge gaping hole” in helping Americans identify vulnerabilities and influence operations “living in technology but also with everyday life. elections in the future, ”the former director of the National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center said, adding that the Department of Homeland Security could fulfill this national engagement role.

Bill Evanina told the Senate Intelligence Committee at an Aug. 4 hearing that “the holistic and comprehensive threat to the United States posed by the Chinese Communist Party is an existential threat, and it is the most complex threat. , pernicious, aggressive and strategic. our nation has never been confronted.

The private sector and academia “have become China’s geopolitical battleground” because leader Xi Jinping “has only one goal: to be the geopolitical, military and economic leader of the world, period.”

“He, along with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the People’s Liberation Army and the United Front’s Labor Department, are leading a comprehensive and national approach to their efforts to invest, exploit, infiltrate, influence and steal in all the corners of the United States, ”said Evanina. “… Economic security is national security. Our global economic supremacy, our long-term stability and vitality are in jeopardy and squarely in the crosshairs of Xi Jinping and the Communist regime. “

Evanina noted that it is estimated that 80% of American adults “have had all of their personal data stolen” by China, while “the remaining 20% ​​is only part of the data.” Last year, the economic losses caused by China’s activities in the field of intellectual property and trade secrets were between $ 300 billion and $ 600 billion.

“If we do not change the way we compete with awareness of China’s malignant methodology and one-sided practices, we will not maintain our global position as global leaders in emerging technology tomorrow until our creative ideas.” , did he declare. “We must create a strong public-private partnership with real information sharing while remaining true to the values, morals and the rule of law that have made America the greatest country in the world.”

From a cybersecurity perspective, China “has endless and endless resources to penetrate our systems and exfiltrate our data, or lie dormant and wait, or implant malware on critical infrastructure for future hostilities.”

“At the same time, the epidemic of internal threats originating from the Chinese Communist Party has been simply devastating for the American business community,” continued Evanina. “In addition, the Chinese Communist Party strategically and precisely conducts malicious influence campaigns at the state and local levels in the United States. These efforts must be exposed and mitigated. To effectively defend against China and compete effectively, we must exert the same efforts against this threat that we have done to fight terrorism over the past 20 years. “

Evanina, a member of the editorial board of HSToday, pointed out that the threat to the United States comes from the ruling Communist Party, not the Chinese people. “Chinese nationals or any Chinese or ethnic Chinese people here in the United States or around the world are not a threat. They shouldn’t be racially targeted in any way, ”he said. “This is a threat to a draconian communist country with an autocratic dictator, which engages in human rights abuses and stops at nothing to achieve its geopolitical goals.

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, a distinguished visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution, told senators that “building up files on people has always been a hallmark of Leninist regimes, but Beijing’s penetration into the networks the digital world, including the use of 5G networks… has really taken this to a new level. He added that Evanina’s testimony “makes it clear that Beijing has stolen enough sensitive data to build a record on every American adult and many of our children as well, which are a fair game under Beijing’s rules of political warfare.” .

“Newer in the Communist Party’s arsenal,” he added, “is the exploitation of American social media platforms.”

“In recent years, Beijing has flooded US platforms with open and secret propaganda, amplified by proxies and bots. And the propaganda focuses not only on promoting whitewashed narratives of Beijing’s policies, but also increasingly on exacerbating social tensions within the United States and other target countries, ”said Pottinger. “The Chinese government and its online proxies, for example, for months promoted content that questioned the effectiveness and safety of our West-made COVID-19 vaccines. Recent research by the Soufan Center also revealed that China-based online influence operations now exceed Russian efforts to amplify certain conspiracy theories.

Pottinger said that US social media companies “have the know-how and technological resources to play a leading role in exposing and cracking down on obscure influence operations online, and the US government should partner more closely with Silicon Valley companies in this work ”.

In February, the NCSC declared that for years China “has collected vast sets of health data from the United States and countries around the world, through both legal and illegal means, for purposes that only it can control.” Among the most notorious examples of illegal means was the 2015 hack “in which data on some 78.8 million people was stolen from Anthems’ computer networks, including health identification numbers, names , social security numbers, employment and income data and other information “.

When asked why China is collecting this data, Anna Puglisi, former national counterintelligence officer for East Asia and senior researcher at Georgetown Universitys Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told senators that the China “has raised the largest genomic funds in the world. “

“One of the most important questions for the next generation of medicine and biological research is genotype to phenotype – therefore, understanding what genes do. And therefore access to this kind of data, both theirs and those of other places in the world, gives them an advantage in solving some of these problems, “Puglisi said.” We know, through the policies and programs of their central government, that they have emphasized the importance of new generation medicine and that it is a priority for them. “

“When we look at what they’ve racked up over the past decade, I’ll point out Equifax, 150 million Americans, all of their financial data was taken by China,” Evanina said. “I would say there is no need for China to source or buy our data when it can come in and take it for free, as our lack of cybersecurity defenses here gives them an open door to go through spearfishing. marine or other vectors to enter our systems and take our data.

“When it comes to DNA and genomics, they will use front companies like BGI, which is a company from all over the world, to set up COVID sample collection stations and organize fertility clinics. And every time you do that, you give all of your data to this node of their business, which as we said before is now beholden to the Communist Party, ”he added. “So when you provide the genetics, blood type or any kind of COVID test, it will eventually go to the Chinese Communist Party, which is why we need to protect what we do here on our soil from companies like Quest and other diagnostic companies, which are in every city, to be bought out by the Chinese government.

Puglisi stressed that “it is important to remember the myriad ways China targets our technology and how different the systems are.”

“As we move forward, we need to think about the desired outcome of the efforts in all fields with the acquisition of technology and how to mitigate some of these activities,” she said. “And design policies and programs in addition to the ones we already have that explain how to deal with a non-rules-based entity. “

Evanina called for considering a change in “the conception of partnership with industry and technology of the private sector so as to be able to form coalitions” with government entities.

“China is going to be China and they are going to double,” he said. “We have to make a decision in America: do we want to change the way we operate? “

