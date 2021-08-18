Big Tech bends to the will of Indian governments

Like Indian democracy collapsing day after day under the grip of Narendra Modi, social media platforms have operated in place of a free press. As Reporters Without Borders recently noted, journalists in India risk being fired if they criticize the government. Since Modi took control in 2014, India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Rankings has fallen every year, capping to 142 (out of 180 countries and regions) between 2020 and 2021.

But Modi is effectively crushing social media as the remaining lifeline, via IT regulations implemented in February that activists and concerned citizens have called for. unconstitutional and undemocratic. The new rules give the Indian government more power in managing its perception, with tech companies and video content providers being forced to comply. They demand that social media platforms be responsive to complaints about posts on their network, disclosing to the government that the author of the reported content is essentially end end-to-end encryption.

Added to this deletion is the fact that US-based tech companies have already bowed more and more to the government of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Weeks before the rules are implemented, Twitter suspended hundreds of testimonies from journalists, media and politicians from opposition parties, among others, during protests by farmers across the country against new farm laws, in addition to blocking hundreds of pro-farmer tweets that the government has ruled on controversial. Likewise, a 21-year-old climate activist supporting the protests was arrested for editing a Google document with Resources for protesters and people supporting protests. Police discovered that the hangar had altered the document when Google shared its data.

America-based tech giants have long prospered by tapping into the so-called Global South. We have always has been a good source of data, and companies have appeased authoritarian regimes in return for this much needed new capital.

It is nothing less digital colonialism: Where colonial powers once looked for natural resources, they are now looking for data.

If the platform giants don’t follow the Indian government’s new regulations, they could lose a market of 1.3 billion people. And this is something that they are clearly not prepared to risk, regardless of the price Indian citizens themselves pay.

At the start of the pandemic, Big Tech began to make a takeover in the countries of the South, it was not only a question of deepening an already existing dependence on technology. It was about expanding the territories by seizing opportunities with local partners.

In April 2020, Facebook took a 9.99% stake ($ 5.7 billion) in Jio platforms from Reliance Industries, India’s Largest Mobile Network Provider. In November, WhatsApp finally launched payments in India. And in June this year, Google announced an Android smartphone in conjunction with Jio. In the first eight months of the pandemic, the wealth of Reliance owner Mukhesh Ambanis has exploded $ 22 billion.

More than money, however, as these new IT regulations are enforced, the gaps between how big tech presents itself in the West and how it presents itself in India has widened. In the first case, people like Jack Dorsey have taken a firm stand against political figures like Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol uprising on January 6. Dorsey forbidden ban Trump due to potential harm offline.

In response, Indian leaders of the BJP tweeted in support of Trump, stating that if they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone and the big tech companies are now the new oligarchs. Yet they had to know that these companies would give in to the real new oligarchs themselves.

In India, a country of increasingly (and historically) strained relations between Hindus and Muslims, a tweet from politicians linking Islam to terrorism was removed only at the request of his clean government. Likewise, the BJP’s social media official tweeted a video suggesting that a protest against a controversial citizenship law in India was sponsored by the opposition party, which turned out to be false. This tweet is Again on the platform without any tag marking it as fake.

Why these inconsistencies? The question cannot be whether the governments of countries like India are solely responsible for the state of their democracies. This point of view, especially if it is limited to the global South, is naive and culturally imperialist. If the Cambridge Analytica scandal has taught the world anything, it’s that data can make or break democratic elections all over.