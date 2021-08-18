Kimia Farma cuts price of swab PCR test in half





We will also reduce the price of the rapid antigen swab test. Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk has lowered the price of a swab PCR test to Rp 495,000 from Rp 900,000 previously. The decision was taken on the basis of a circular letter from the General Directorate of Health Services of the Ministry of Health on the ceiling price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, in force since August 17, 2021. “Kimia Farma has directly implemented the government’s directive on reducing the price of PCR testing as part of our commitment to provide the best possible service to the public,” its chief executive officer, Verdi Budidarmo, noted in a statement Wednesday. According to Budidarmo, the lower prices will make it easier for the public to access COVID-19 tests that will ultimately improve the country’s health. PT Acting CEO Kimia Farma Diagnostika Agus Chandra confirmed that in addition to reducing the price of PCR test, the company will reduce the price of rapid antigen swab test. Related news: LIPI researcher turns mask waste into economically attractive product “We will also reduce the price of the rapid antigen swab test,” he noted. Chandra pointed out that for the regular rapid antigen test the price will be lowered from Rp 190,000 to Rp 85,000 while the test using Abbot Panbio reagent will be reduced from Rp 190,000 to Rp 125,000. Chandra ensured the company’s continued professionalism in performing PCR and rapid antigen testing. Related News: LIPI Develops Ventilator to Support COVID-19 Efforts “Kimia Farma is ready to help the government carry out COVID-19 tests,” he noted. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had previously called for reducing the price of the PCR test to no more than Rp 550,000 and the results would be available in less than 24 hours. The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend PCR as the gold standard test for SARS-CoV-2. A reduction in the price of PCR testing will help the government expand its tracing and testing capacity as key measures to fight the pandemic. Related news: LIPI is developing a research and innovation ecosystem with the “SIAP” strategy Related News: LIPI Examines Presence of SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Household Wastewater

