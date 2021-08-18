Trump blasts media, Biden administrator over Hunter Biden ‘blackmail’ tape





Former President Donald Trump blames the Biden administration for failing to prosecute Hunter Biden amid a recently revealed music video showing the first naked son speaking with a woman about how one of his computers was stolen by a drug dealer and could be used for blackmail.

“They use their attorneys to bring people in… and yet the son is not prosecuted. You look at what he did. And the band? The tape is the scandal. … The tape that came out on Hunter is a national scandal and extremely illegal and no one is doing anything about it, ”Trump said on Fox Business Wednesday.

“They are attacking the Republicans,” he continued.

The recently appeared clip shows Hunter Biden naked while recounting how he passed out in a swimming pool when a computer with recordings of him engaging in insane sex acts was stolen, possibly for the purposes of blackmail, according to a report.

The video apparently shows Hunter Biden naked saying that a laptop was stolen from him.

The conversation took place as Biden and an unidentified woman lay naked after having sex in January 2019, the Daily Mail reported.

They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing like crazy [bleep] sex [bleep]Biden said, according to a 3 minute and 40 second video clip posted online.

But how long ago did this happen? You said before, the woman asked.

Last summer, Biden responded.

Earlier, Biden said the theft took place while he was in the [bleep] pool, face down and the people he was with would not call an ambulance, according to the new video.

And someone stole it during that time, he said.

If the account is correct, that would mean that Biden, 51, has lost as many as three laptops, including one he allegedly left in a Delaware repair shop and one that federal agents allegedly seized from the Massachusetts office. of a former celebrity. psychiatrist Keith Ablow. The Post was unable to independently verify the video clip released by the Daily Mail.

Former President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration for failing to prosecute Hunter Biden.Brandon Bell / Getty Images

At one point, the woman suggested that if the thief had the videos, they would have already been released.

No no no. Because [inaudible] presidential candidate, Biden said.

Biden acknowledged repeated struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

The woman asked Hunter Biden if the laptop thief was trying to blackmail him.

No. I make billions of dollars, he said, looking confused.

No, the guy who took the computer, said the woman.

The ensuing exchange is largely inaudible and includes Biden saying both, No and In a way, yes.

Biden also appeared to suggest that he could get a percentage of whatever the thief earned by anonymously selling the videos to a celebrity gossip website.

Trump compared the media’s efforts to protect the Bidens to communism.

“He was setting there with a woman. I don’t know who this woman was. And she had no clothes and neither did he. It would have been five years ago, 10 years ago, the biggest scandal in history. And now they don’t put it on. I’m telling you it’s communism, ”the former president told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

“What they do is they don’t put anything on it. It’s like something’s wrong with Biden, they don’t put it on, if something’s wrong with me, they make it 10 times worse and they put it on, ”he said.

The Post revealed a mine of emails from the Hunter Bidens laptop that showed links between then-candidate Joe Bidens and his son’s foreign businesses in Ukraine and China, which has resulted in the immediate lockdown of The Posts’ Twitter account and the disabling of links to the story on the platform.

Hunter, President Biden’s son, is the subject of a Justice Department investigation for possible tax evasion. asos Katopodis / Getty Images

The water damaged MacBook Pro was dropped off for repair at a Delaware computer store in April 2019, but the person who dropped it off never returned to pick it up.

It was seized by the FBI in December of the same year.

Immediately after the posting of The Posts exhibits, Twitter asked The Post to remove six tweets related to the file-based stories from the abandoned laptop in order to regain access to the account and then relinquish and unlock the account afterwards. a two-week stalemate.

Meanwhile, The Post refused to delete the tweets and actually gained subscribers.

At a Senate hearing just two weeks after The Posts returned to the site, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted the company had made a mistake in its actions.

We recognize that this is a mistake we made, both in terms of the intent of the policy and the enforcement action of not allowing people to share it in public or private, Dorsey said, responding to a question from Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) about the forced media blackout.

Asked again in March during a Congressional disinformation and social media hearing on the matter, Dorsey reiterated his claim that the move was a total error.

It was literally just a process error. It was in no way against them, Dorsey told the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

If we remove a violation, we ask people to correct it, he added. We changed that based on their refusal to delete this tweet, which I totally agree with. I see him. But it is something that we are learning.

Hunter Biden is under investigation by the Justice Department for possible tax evasion resulting from his overseas business transactions.

