Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for active support for Indian sports and athletes

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for his active support for Indian athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed returning Indian athletes to the Olympics for breakfast at his residence on Monday.

It was a great honor to meet the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, Neeraj Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for your active support for Indian sports and athletes, he added.

It was a great honor to meet the Honorable Prime Minister arenarendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes pic.twitter.com/dtbgcFHOz3 Neeraj Chopra (Neeraj_chopra1) August 18, 2021

The Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with seven medals, including the historic gold of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in track and field. It was the best show in the country at the Olympics.

Besides Chopras’ gold, India won two silver medals and four bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The bronze medals were won by commuter PV Sindhu, the men’s hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Prime Minister Modi, who had applauded the tremendous spectacle of Indian athletes during the 75th Independence Day celebration at Red Fort on Sunday, was seen savoring Churma, along with Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra, the son of a farmer, won the javelin title with a personal best of 87.58 meters. Her gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, her best Olympic performance ever and surpassing the six won in London in 2012.

Chopra is the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after sports shooter Abhinav Bindra won gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.