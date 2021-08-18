Border workers call on President Joko Widodo to prioritize education





Putussibau, West Kalimantan (ANTARA) – Residents of the Indonesian-Malaysian border in the Kapuas Hulu region of West Kalimantan hope the government, through President Joko Widodo, will prioritize the education of children of the remote areas that want to achieve their goals as a country The next generation. “We hope that Pak Jokowi will have a policy to prioritize the education of border children who are in remote areas of the country, both those who want to continue their education, or those who want to join TNI, Polri or other areas according to the aspirations of the next generation of the border nation, ”the head of Batu Lintang village, Embaloh Hulu sub-district, on the Indonesian-Malaysian border, Raymundus Remang, told ANTARA in Putussibau, the capital of the Kapuas Hulu regency, Wednesday. Read also: Indonesian Navy finds six victims of the missing ship in West Kalimantan Raymundus indicated that the sincere aspirations and desires of border children sometimes hamper their parents’ economic situation and a number of other obstacles. According to him, there is no doubt about the sincerity of border communities to love the Indonesian people, so the government needs attention so that the education of border children is not lagging behind other regions. Read also: Floods hit Kapuas Hulu-West Kalimantan, access to the national road is cut off “We at this border are the spearhead, the mirror and the porch of the Indonesian nation, please, Mr. President, take care and prioritize the education of our children,” pleaded Raymundus. Raymundus mentioned that there aren’t a few talents and accomplishments hidden in remote corners of the country, but all of this would mean nothing without the attention and guidance of all parties, especially the central government. “We, as the ancient frontier indigenous peoples, continue to instill the noble values ​​of nationality as well as the customs and culture of our ancestors, in order to become a stronghold for the younger generation in the midst of time,” said Raymundus. Also Read: Finding a Solution to the Palm Oil Conflict Therefore, Raymundus, who is also a traditional leader of the Iban Dayak border, hopes that the attention and policies of the central government for border children will be privileged and prioritized to achieve the aspirations of the nation’s successor. The village of Batu Lintang, one of the villages located in the border area of ​​the Embaloh Hulu sub-district, Kapuas Hulu region, West Kalimantan, on Tuesday during the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, the people indigenous Dayak Iban from the area flew a 168-meter-long and three-meter-wide red and white flag in the bumbung area of ​​the Betang Menua Sungai Utik house in the local area. Read also: West Kalimantan develops 960 hectares of Inpari Nutri Zinc rice, prevents stunting

