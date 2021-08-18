Chinese Archbishop: Three Steps For A “Drama” Involving The Church And The Communists





Santa Clara, California – The ongoing “drama” between Chinese Catholics and the nation’s Communist rulers has three stages, said Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, Vatican nuncio to Greece. The current stage of the drama, in effect since 2013, is one of “shrinking and confusion,” Hon. “Due to the drama, people feel so disoriented, disconnected,” Hon said in his recent keynote address at the 28th International Conference of the Chinese-American Catholic Association, held at the Jesuit University of Santa Clara. Hon cited three major players at each stage of the drama: the Communist regime, the church in China, and the Vatican.

He called the first stage “resistant and divided”, a period from 1949 to 1980, during which “the church is also divided”. Many Catholic leaders were arrested earlier in this period, Hon said, as the church was divided into an unofficial basement and above ground recognized by government communities “hostile to each other.” It was the regime’s intention: “to divide the people, and easy to control,” Hon said, as China continued to deride Vatican “imperialism” and offer “carrots and sticks. “to Catholics, depending on how much one wanted to bid for the Communist government. . At that time, the Vatican “was trying to normalize diplomatic relations” with China, he noted. “The Holy See has encouraged Catholics to remain faithful, declaring that an ‘independent church’ cannot be the ‘Catholic Church’,” added Hon. The next period, between 1980 and 2013, was a time for the church to “grow through reconciliation,” he said. “The two divided communities began to adopt a conciliatory attitude towards each other,” noted Hon. The Chinese government has encouraged reform and “opening up,” although its policy towards religious groups has remained unchanged, the archbishop said. The Vatican has sought to establish a dialogue with the regime and to promote reconciliation between underground and government-recognized communities.

In 2013, Pope Francis and Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China, took up their current positions one day apart, the Pope on March 13 and Xi on March 14. The two leaders exchanged congratulatory letters. Under Xi, China talked about the dream of a stronger China, Hon. “There are more sticks for the underground communities and more carrots for those who are pro-Sinicization,” he added, as the regime “tightens control and lowers the crosses” in China. But Hon said that during this period, the Vatican was “blinded” by abandoning a well-established consultative structure regarding China. He said because of his diplomacy with China: “The underground communities felt abandoned by the Holy See. “Instead of showing the light,” Hon said, the Vatican “has dimmed the light of the latest church teaching and the martyrdom of many Catholics.” He compared the current situation to the COVID-19 epidemic. He said the 2018 Vatican agreement on the appointment of Chinese bishops, details of which have not been released, combined with the Vatican’s recognition in December 2018 that two previously excommunicated bishops would lead Chinese dioceses turned into a virus. . When, in 2019, the Vatican issued pastoral guidelines telling bishops and priests in China that they must follow their own conscience when deciding whether or not to register with the government, “the virus has mutated,” he said. -he declares. Hon said: “This drama presents itself as a tense game of struggle between Church and State, faith and politics, conscience and power. The above is a panoramic view without depth. dramatic, then we can probably gain more in-depth knowledge and different perspectives to understand the church in China. “ “What kind of person would I like to look for in this tense room? A reed swaying in the wind? Or a ‘man for all seasons’? I prefer the latter,” said Hon. “Some of them were martyrs who shed their blood, others gave equally valid witnesses of their lives.”

