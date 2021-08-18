Afghan interpreters turned NHS heroes demand Boris Johnson to welcome more refugees





Exclusive: Former interpreters descended on Parliament today in an effort to improve the UK’s offer for Afghan refugees – and given that they are now helping the NHS, they say it will be worth it for the nation

Afghan interpreters turned NHS heroes who saved British lives from Covid marched outside Parliament yesterday to demand that Boris Johnson take in more refugees. Dozens of former interpreters were among the activists who descended on Parliament Square just as Boris Johnson opened the debate on Afghanistan in a packed House of Commons. Holding signs marked with the words We Need Help, and Save My Family, they stood side by side in hopes of attracting the attention of ministers. Massan, 29, became a pharmacist a year after moving to the UK in 2016 to help the company that saved my life. He told the Mirror: I took leave today to come to Parliament and protest because there is no point in me walking the streets of England freely without my family. They are not safe. I worked to be a good societal person here as I did in Afghanistan.

















"I walked side by side with British soldiers, not only to help with the interpretation, but also to bear the impact of the explosions for some wounded soldiers so that we could be safe. "All I want is peace and security for my family because their lives are in danger," he added. Mustafa came to the UK in May and immediately signed up to help the NHS Covid vaccination program.

















He told the Mirror: The moment the foreign forces left Afghanistan, the situation immediately deteriorated. We saw it last week. All I want to do is make sure people are safe here. I feel indebted to the UK. But I don’t understand why they won’t bring my family too.







Samuila lost her leg in an explosion and recovered after being shot twice while working as an interpreter for the Ministry of Defense for six years. Now a bus driver, he told the Mirror: I sacrificed myself for my country and for the British soldiers. Why am I and my family not allowed to live in this world as a human being? Why won't the UK save my family? My wife is always home. As I called her on Skype, Taliban soldiers stormed the house because they know she is married to someone who worked alongside Britain. She could be tortured right now in Kabul. I haven't heard from him. We need help, I'm so scared.















Samuila said he took the job because he wanted to help the British public, to help them get from A to B safely. I didn't stop working during the covid pandemic because I needed it, and I believe I have a duty to serve this country in any way I can. I survived a bomb explosion so I have a second chance at life. My family also deserves a second chance.







Dozens of more people joined the Afghan translators in Parliament Square in the afternoon, leading to a crowd of around 200. Women and children came with posters, red balloons and flags of Afghanistan painted on their cheeks.









