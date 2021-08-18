Donald Trump says Joe Biden should have bombed hell with American military kit | World | New





In a furious rant on Fox Business News, the former President of the United States lambasted President Joe Biden’s “insane” and “embarrassing” withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr Trump pointed out how Mr Biden had handled so badly the withdrawal that the United States had handed over to the Taliban for “a billion dollars” in equipment when he instead allegedly “bombed” it all before going out. . His furious comments come as the Taliban were pictured wielding US-made assault rifles, driving humvees supplied to the Afghan military and photographed at former US air bases, including Bagram Air Base.

Mr Trump said: “You don’t withdraw the army first, you withdraw the army last.

“It’s like the captain of the ship if the ship sinks… You kidnap people first”

The former president added that the Americans would first come out on his decision, then “those who helped us” referring to the interpreters and other Afghans who helped the US military during the 20 years of intervention in the country. .

He then called Biden’s rapid withdrawal “crazy” and called the process and the collapse of Afghanistan “the most embarrassing moment in our country.”

Mr. Trump went on to describe what he saw as the right way to leave Afghanistan.

He insisted, “You have to get your people out… then you get your equipment out.

“And after you take out your gear, you bomb the forts so that no one else can use them!”

“Because I was going to do it, I said I wanted each of these forts. “

READ MORE Joe Biden “destroyed everything” in Afghanistan, according to former US ambassador to the UN

His comments come as a Sky News report in July revealed how the Taliban had taken control of a former US base in northern Wardak province.

The report showed how the insurgents pulled out 900 brand new guns, 30 hummvees, 20 armored trucks, thousands of rounds and boxes of brand new missiles and mortars.

A Taliban commander told Sky News: “Most of the time we don’t rely on all of this. We are simply relying on Allah. But it helps us a lot and it has given us a lot of new weapons that we can use in combat. . “

The Taliban now control Afghanistan after 20 years of US intervention in the country.

It comes as images emerge of a desperate evacuation effort from Western countries as they scramble to force diplomats, aid workers as well as interpreters and their families out of Afghanistan to flee the brutal Taliban regime. .

