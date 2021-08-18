On Taliban, China Keeps Options Open

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our weekly subscriber-only newsletter, China Note, which includes an overview of the week’s top stories and top reading from and about China.Subscribe to receive it by email each Wednesday. If you have already subscribed, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly in your inbox.

As the rest of the world continues to be shocked by the heartbreaking scenes and images accompanying the US military evacuation from Afghanistan, Chinese nationalist media experts like Hu Xijin, editor of the Hawkish state tabloid Global Times , have made little effort to hide their joy at what they see as a humiliation for the United States. “Chinese netizens joked that the transition of power in Afghanistan is even smoother than the presidential transition in the United States,” he wrote on Twitter Monday, after former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani allegedly fled the country by helicopter and the Taliban consolidated their takeover of the capital, Kabul. “It is the failure of the United States and the West. A big direct slap on the face of the Biden administration ”, he added in another tweet.

Beijing sees the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan as an opportunity to advance its own political and geostrategic goals. Chinese officials have pointed to the failure of US foreign policy in the post-9/11 era, while making conditions surrounding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan a warning to Taiwan. They also urged the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan to fight Uyghur separatists, which Beijing presents as a threat to China’s sovereignty.

But the Communist Party’s outrages against the United States and its Western allies mask the reality that, like them, China too is sitting on its feet, doing little to help the Afghans, either in providing humanitarian assistance to refugees or helping to restore order and stability in Afghanistan.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the “precipitous withdrawal of the United States” of having caused “a seriously negative impact” on the events in China. course in Afghanistan. The American experience in Afghanistan illustrated that “it is difficult to gain a foothold in a country with a completely different history, culture and national conditions by mechanically copying foreign models”, Wang told Blinken, according to a statement from the Chinese authorities. “Such lessons deserve serious consideration,” he admonished.

State outlets too capitalized on Biden’s blunder in Afghanistan to highlight Beijing’s tale of America’s decline. “The fall of Kabul marks the collapse of the international image and credibility of the United States”, proclaimed a comment from Xinhua. “It has been proven once again that the United States is the world’s largest exporter of unrest and that its hegemonic policy of ‘only me, rather than the world’ has caused too many human tragedies.

Global Times articles have generally used events in Afghanistan to highlight what they describe as Washington’s blemished reputation as a reliable ally. And while any exact parallel masks the contextual differences between the two scenarios, they focused on the implications that apply to Taiwan. “There is one thing in common: America’s empty promise,” Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times. Another Global Times editorial highlighted the comparison with Afghanistan, ominously warning that Taiwan, which relies heavily on the US security umbrella, could suffer the same fate as Afghanistan.

Despite suggestions from many analysts that China would seek to fill the void left by the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, Beijing’s statements last week suggest a willingness to avoid getting trapped in geopolitical quagmires like this one. the United States has found itself in the past. two decades. “We respect the will and the choice of the Afghan people,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying at a press briefing Monday, highlighting Beijing’s nominal policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Hua said China hopes the Taliban will follow through on their commitment to form an inclusive Islamic government and “ensure a smooth transition” of power. She added that China is “ready to continue developing good neighborliness and friendly cooperation with Afghanistan,” but sidestepped questions of whether China would officially recognize the Taliban as the country’s legitimate government.

At the end of July, even as the Taliban were making huge gains in Afghanistan, Wang received a delegation of the group’s leadership in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, following similar diplomatic engagements with the Taliban in Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan. Yet despite the diplomatic coup represented for the Taliban, Beijing has maintained a cautious approach to developing relations with an entity that remains officially designated as a terrorist organization by several governments. This raises questions as to whether and how the photo opportunities offered by the visit to Tianjin could be followed by the kind of economic lifeline the Taliban are seeking from the international community.

China is said to be “very cautious about any new investment or engagement in Afghanistan,” Andrew Small, senior transatlantic researcher in the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program, told the South China Morning Post. “Whatever harmless language the Taliban uses, China remains very concerned about the security situation there,” he added. Yun Sun, a senior researcher at the Stimson Center, also told the Guardian that China would likely be “adopt a wait-and-see approach to economic aid through investments for the time being. “

There is little evidence that Afghanistan is a strategic priority for Beijing, wrote Raffaello Pantucci, senior researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. at Nikkei Asia. Infrastructure projects run by private Chinese companies in the country have stalled, while investments under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative have so far been limited to rhetorical expressions of interest due to security concerns in the Central Asian country, Pantucci observed.

He concludes that “the sad truth is that China is a missed economic opportunity for Afghanistan. And the instability that will follow a Taliban takeover is unlikely to change that. “

Chinese dissident fiancee wanted by Chinese authorities told Associated Press she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai and detained by Chinese security officers for eight days in a secret detention center there. The outlet was unable to confirm Wu Huan’s account, but his claims appear to be corroborated by a range of evidence, including stamps on his passport, a phone recording of a Chinese official questioning him, and text messages. that she sent from the detention center to a pastor. . This is perhaps the first evidence that China operates “black sites” – or clandestine prisons, where prisoners are held extrajudicially – outside its borders.

the systematic dismantling of Hong Kong’s once robust civil society continues at a steady pace, as the Civil Human Rights Front, which mobilized a protest that drew more than a million protesters in the streets of Hong Kong in 2019, and the city’s largest teachers’ union both announced their decision to dissolve. These measures came after the two organizations were targeted by state-backed outlets. The city authorities have have vowed not to relax their efforts to silence any dissent, while other professional bodies now fear they will be the next targets.

A Chinese court has Canadian businessman Michael Spavor sentenced to 11 years in prison on espionage charges Wednesday. Spavor’s arrest in 2018 was widely viewed as retaliation for the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver over an extradition request from the United States for bank and electronic fraud. The court found Spavor guilty of spying and disclosing state secrets to entities outside of China. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the sentence “unacceptable and unfair”. The decision came after another Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian convicted of drug trafficking last week.

Writing in The Wire China, Alec Ash explores the widespread phenomenon of performative nationalism under the reign of Xi Jinping, supported by a new sense of confidence among the younger generation. Ash examines the wave of patriotic sentiment that helped young “wolf warrior” diplomats rise through the ranks, and which Chinese companies have called upon to cash in. At the same time, he notes, the Chinese government and online nationalists have become increasingly keen to punish those who show insufficient loyalty to the state. As Ash writes, “where it was once enough not to challenge the state, now it is advisable to support it vocally.”

