Kim Jong-un sends message to Jokowi





Pyongyang, Gatra.com – The leader of North Korea (North Korea), Kim Jong-un, sent a message to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in commemoration of Indonesia’s 76th birthday. “Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sent a congratulatory message on August 17th to His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.” Kim Jong-un wrote in his letter quoted by the North Korean News Agency, KCNA Wednesday (18/8). “I warmly congratulate you and the people of your country on the 76th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia,” said the first sentence of Kim Jong-un’s message to say goodbye to the 76th birthday. from Indonesia. “I take this opportunity to express my conviction that the friendship and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of Korea and the Republic of Indonesia will be stronger and more developed, in accordance with the aspirations and will of the peoples of both countries,” said Kim said. . In conclusion, the grandson of the founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, expressed his prayers and hopes that President Jokowi would be able to achieve more success in carrying out his development duties. indonesia.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon also sent a congratulatory message on the 76th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi , Tuesday (17/8). The message also expresses the belief that the friendly relations and cooperation between North Korea and Indonesia will be strengthened through the close cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries. Ri also hopes that the Indonesian foreign minister can be successful in the discharge of his duties. Note that Indonesia has officially established diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1961. The founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung visited Indonesia in 1965. At that time, President Soekarno the took to the Bogor Botanical Gardens and Kim became interested in an orchid. . Soekarno also named the flower Kimilsungia and called it a symbol of eternal friendship between the two countries.

