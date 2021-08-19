Former President Donald Trump returns to Alabama for the first time since 2017





Saturday will be the first time former President Donald Trump has returned to Alabama since 2017. There is a Trump Rally happening this weekend in Cullman and it is expected to bring together thousands of people.

If you are coming to the rally, be sure to leave your pepper spray, umbrellas, and e-cigarettes or vapers at home or in your car. Everyone who makes their way to the rally on Saturday will be vetted by the Secret Service and these are just a few of the many prohibited items inside the site. We have a full list below.

“They’re going to go through a TSA-type security clearance checkpoint, so things that they wouldn’t take on a plane, they don’t need to bring to the event either. So they’re very limited in what they can bring to the event, ”said Jeffery Warnke, captain of the Cullman Police Department.

Cullman is going to be packed with law enforcement this weekend for the Trump Rally.

Between the secret services and local law enforcement, it will be a well protected area.

“We all have our hands on deck for our department and we have a collaborative effort with many law enforcement agencies that are contributing to this effort,” Warnke said.

The Cullman Police Department has over 60 officers working the rally. The Sheriff’s Office helps with traffic, and other law enforcement agencies, like the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, will help whenever needed.

“We could expect 20 to 60,000 people. We don’t know, and we won’t know until these people show up, ”he said.

The city is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of visitors for the second weekend in a row. So, Warnke asks everyone to be patient while driving like they were for Rock the South.

Rock the South has drawn around 50,000 people from all over, and the Trump Rally is expected to do the same.

WAAY 31 spoke to a few of Trump’s Front Row Joe’s. One of them is from Wisconsin and another is from Florida. They told us that we can expect people to come from almost every state.

“It will be a huge rally,” said Mike Boatman.

Boatman is part of Trump’s Front Row Joe’s. He went to Cullman from Indiana on Sunday, and has been camping ever since.

Trump has not been in Alabama since 2017. So Boatman said he expected thousands to come out.

“Alabama is Trump’s country and it’s going to be huge. I can’t wait, ”he exclaimed.

One of the owners of the Valley Tavern and Grille, Corey Sandlin, said the crowds were noticeable on Wednesday.

“I really, certainly think so, a lot of more people here. I mean, just going through town, you can tell, I mean, it’s a big deal, ”Sandlin said.

They have had a lot of business from people visiting for Rock the South and they are planning the same for the Trump Rally.

“I hope there will be people from out of town. We expect to receive some of that traffic as well,” he said.

Local and state officials told WAAY 31 that about 40,000 people are expected to attend the rally.

Here is a list of prohibited items on the rally:

• Aerosols

• Alcoholic beverages

• Household appliances (ie toaster)

• Backpacks, bags, trolley bags, suitcases exceeding size restrictions (12 in x 14 in x 5 in)

• Balloons

• Balls

• Banners, signs, signs

• Chairs

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Electronic cigarettes

• Explosives of all kinds (including fireworks)

• Fire arms

• Glass, thermal and metal containers

• Laser lights and laser pointers

• Pepper mass and / or spray

• Noise generators, such as air horns, whistles, drums, megaphones, etc.

• Packages

• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

• Spray containers

• Structures

• Supports for signs / cupboards

• Tripods

• Umbrellas

• Weapons

• And any other item that may constitute a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screening officers.

