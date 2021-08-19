Turkey ready to protect Kabul airport after Taliban takeover (Erdogan)







ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey is still ready to protect Kabul airport after the Taliban takeover, and that Ankara is in talks with all parties concerned. “We aimed to ensure the security of the airport and to contribute to the security of this country after the withdrawal of the American (troops). We still maintain this intention,” Erdogan said in a television interview. Ankara has negotiated with U.S. defense officials since offering to help secure and manage Kabul airport, which is essential for countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after troops withdraw. American. But the Taliban’s rapid takeover left the Turkish plan in limbo. “We are now doing our planning according to the new realities that have emerged on the ground and are conducting our negotiations accordingly,” Erdogan said. US officials said they were continuing to discuss security arrangements for the airport with Ankara and expressed gratitude for Turkey’s role in evacuating civilians from Kabul. “Turkey’s military presence in Afghanistan will give the new administration an advantage on the international stage and facilitate its work,” Erdogan said. He said Turkey was seeking an agreement with the Afghan authorities. “We can discuss different options,” he said. Whoever holds power, Erdogan added, Turkey will support Afghanistan, repeating that he is ready to meet with the Taliban leadership. “We welcome the moderate and moderate statements of the Taliban,” he added. Erdogan said he would meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. Turkey has so far evacuated 552 Turkish citizens from Kabul.

