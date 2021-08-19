Larry David shouted at Alan Dershowitz for his connection to Donald Trump





Larry David is said to have yelled at Alan Dershowitz over his ties to the administration of former US President Donald Trumps.

The two men passed each other in a grocery store near Marthas Vineyard. According to page 6, the Harvard law professor and David got into a fight and the Curb Your Enthusiasm star yelled at Dershowitz.

The exchange, which was written by a reporter and later confirmed by Dershowitz, saw him say to David: We can still talk, Larry, to which David reportedly replied: No. No. We really can’t. I’ve seen you. I saw you with your arm around [Mike] Pompeo. It’s disgusting.

Dershowitz went on to tell David it was because Pompeo, a former CIA director who served in the Trump administration, was one of his former students. David would have replied: It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave is disgusting. You’re disgusting.

The law professor then claimed that David yelled and yelled at him, according to Page Six.

While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping bring peace to the Middle East, Dershowitz told the publication, adding What did he do?

Larry is an instinctive radical. He draws his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think much.

Dershowitz reportedly said he wanted to extend a hand of friendship to Seinfeld’s co-creator if [he] wants to talk about all this. I won’t go into a howling match with him. If he wants to scream, hell has to scream alone.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Larry David for comment.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry Davids Celebrated Seinfeld Follow Up, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

(HBO)

Meanwhile, David recently revealed he was so relieved he wasn’t invited to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party earlier this month that he shouted.

David was originally included on a guest list of 475 to attend the party of former US presidents, but Obama has scaled down the event in response to the increase in Covid cases in the country.

Obama spokeswoman Hanna Hankins said the decision to reduce the number was due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, adding that Obama appreciated others sending their best wishes. birthday from afar and look forward to seeing people soon.

In a statement to the New York Times, David has now said he was concerned about being asked to act a comedy at the event, but with only three days to cook up some pretty good jokes for Obama and his guests, the comedian found himself without material. . I was rather brooding when I finally called his assistant back, David explained, before revealing that the call ended with him being removed from the guest list.

When he told me I was eighty-six from the party, I was so relieved I shouted, thank you! Thank you! He must have thought I was crazy, David said. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.

