Boris Johnson severely reprimanded by MPs for withdrawal from Afghanistan

Boris Johnson has been fiercely criticized by senior Tories as MPs return to Westminster for an emergency debate on the fall of Afghanistan.

In a packed house in the House of Commons, the British Prime Minister defended the final withdrawal of British troops, saying it was an illusion to think that the international military mission could have continued without American forces.

But he faced cries of disbelief when he denied that the government was unprepared for the Taliban blitz, which saw President Ashraf Ghani’s West-backed government s ‘collapse in just a few days.

In a series of heavily loaded interventions, he has been accused by senior Conservative officials of presiding over an operational and strategic blunder that would weaken the West in the eyes of its adversaries.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a major setback for British foreign policy almost 20 years after British forces entered the country following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

In a moving speech that drew rare applause from some MPs, Tory Tom Tugendhat, who served as an army officer in Afghanistan, said the UK and its Western allies had been taught a very hard.

It doesn’t have to be a loss, but right now we really want it, he said.

Mr Johnson said ministers considered possible options when the United States announced its intention to pull out, but faced the harsh reality that there was no will among the allies to continue without Americans.

Deploying tens of thousands of British troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban was not, he said, an option that would recommend itself neither to the British people nor to this House.

The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission designed and executed to support America, without US logistics, US air power and US power, Mr Johnson said.

I really think it is an illusion to believe that there is an appetite among one of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan. This idea ended with the combat mission in 2014.

Fall of the government

Mr Johnson said planning had been underway for many months for the US withdrawal that precipitated the collapse of the Afghan government and a decision to commission an emergency treatment center at Kabul airport was taken two weeks ago.

He said the UK was doubling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 260 million (305 million) while the immediate priority was to evacuate the remaining British nationals and Afghans who had worked with the British in the country.

However, Ms May said she found it incomprehensible and worrying that the UK had not been able to put together an alternative alliance to support the Afghan government.

She accused Mr Johnson of hoping on a wing and a prayer that all would be well through the night.

We brag about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul? A successful foreign policy strategy will be judged by our actions, not our words, she said.

Russia will not be blind to the implications of this withdrawal decision and the way it was taken.

China and others have also failed to notice the implications because in recent years the West has seemed less willing to stand up for its values.

Conservative Commons Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood said Afghanistan’s collapse was the result of an operational and strategic error.

What we need is the backbone, the courage, the leadership to move forward, but when our time is right like this we run out, he said.

We are complicit in the formation of another dictatorship as we become more isolationist.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said there had been a failure in government readiness, for which Mr Johnson bore a heavy responsibility. He said the prime minister was in a position to lead the way on the international stage but he had not done so.