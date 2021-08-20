Which of its candidates won or lost the election





Former President Donald Trump has been seen as the leader of the Republican Party and has vowed to use his influence to oust incumbents who do not espouse his “America First” agenda.

Trump wielded considerable power over the GOP and successfully foiled attempts by some lawmakers to overtake it after leaving office. He continued to organize rallies which drew hundreds of participants. And even without his name on the ballot, Trump is looking to help Republicans regain control of Congress in 2022.

The former president has often boasted of his record of approving winning candidates, although some have pointed out that he often chose incumbents who are likely to win or candidates in open races. Running in an open race is preferable as it is historically more difficult to oust a starter.

Since leaving office, the candidates backed by Trump have won a primary and a special election. They did not lose a primary and a special election.

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to use his influence to help elect Republicans who espouse his America First policies. In this photo, he arrives to organize a rally on July 3 in Sarasota, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images Primary elections:

Ohio 15th Congressional District: Trump-backed Mike Carey won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District on August 3. He got 37% of the vote, nearly three times the amount of Jeff LaRe, his closest opponent.

Special elections:

Louisiana 5th Congressional District: Trump-approved Julia Letlow, who took over a seat left vacant by her husband, Luke Letlow, after his death from COVID-19, won the primary election on March 20, 2021. All candidates from Louisiana compete in the same primary, regardless of their political party. As Letlow got over 50 percent of the vote, she won the election and became the representative.

Texas 6th Congressional District: The former president backed Susan Wright after she took her husband’s seat in Congress following his death from COVID-19. In a special general election on May 1, Wright topped a crowded field with 19.2% of the vote. However, as she did not receive 50% of the vote, the election was held in a second round between her and Jake Ellzey, who received the second highest number of votes.

Texas 6th Congressional District Second Round: Trump doubled his support for Wright, who lost to Ellzey in the second round on July 27. Trump denied that the result said anything about his influence on the party as two Republicans were running for office, a rarity, and he claimed the election as a “victory” for himself.

This article will be updated as more elections take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/testing-trumps-hold-gop-which-his-candidates-have-won-lost-elections-1620331 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos