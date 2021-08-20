Congress – The New Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress alleged on Wednesday that the government had plunged the entire Northeast into chaos and the complete collapse of the constitutional apparatus and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah of compromising the internal security and territorial integrity of the country.

In a press conference, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala questioned the Prime Minister’s silence, saying responsibility was at his doorstep and he had to answer the nation.

He asked where the Modi government was when there was warlike hostilities between the states ruled by the BJP-NDA and when disbelievers attack the convoy of the governor of Meghalaya and militants shooting in the streets.

“The Modi government has plunged the entire Northeast into chaos and there is a complete collapse of public order and constitutional mechanisms in several states. The Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior are guilty of criminal culpability for attack on the internal security and territorial integrity of India, “he added. he told reporters.

He cited examples of violence in states such as Assam and Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh and alleged that uncertainty, conflict, violent clashes and uncontrolled lawlessness have marred it. large parts of the northeast.

The situation is more than alarming, he said and demanded that the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior respond to the nation.

Surjewala said the media were concerned about events in Afghanistan, “The government is pushing a narrative of Hindu-Muslim divide that the whole of the northeast is boiling. There is an alarming situation developing there. “

“Surprisingly and sadly, the Modi government and Interior Minister Amit Shah remain oblivious to what is happening in the northeast.

This completely indifferent and criminally distant “hands-off” approach to the BJP government also stems from its illegal and often confrontational usurpation of power in many northeastern states and a blind thirst to cling to illegitimately formed governments, devoid of consequences for the country, “he said.

The congressman said that this abdication of constitutional duties and “the failure to intervene to restore even a semblance of order and the rule of law goes against national interests and the territorial integrity of the country “.

Surjewala claimed that it was a “total failure of responsibility” to maintain the internal security of part of the Shah.

“If the Indian government is aware of such violent clashes between two state police, turn a blind eye to review activists in state capital, remain oblivious to daytime attack on governor’s convoy , seems deliberately misinformed of a ‘peace’ he said.

He demanded responses from the prime minister over repeated police shootings, violent clashes and deaths at the Assam-Mizoram border, despite both states being ruled by the BJP-NDA.

“What are the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary doing? Why does a war-like situation persist between two neighboring states of the Indian Union? Why has the Indian government abdicated its responsibility,” he asked.

Surjewala also questioned the government’s role in the collapse of law and order in Meghalaya, saying it was “deeply distressing”.

He said armed militants in jeeps waving black flags raged in the capital Shillong and the chief minister’s residence was attacked with Molotov cocktails and a 98-hour curfew had to be imposed. be imposed with the shutdown of the Internet.

He said that on August 17, the carcade of the governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, was pelted with stones, even though the NPP government of Meghalaya is part of the NEDA-NDA.

On Nagaland, he said the whole peace process and the Naga Peace Agreement and the so-called “framework agreement” of August 3, 2015, remain the domain of speculation and hearsay, because the NSCN (IM) refuses to accept the governor of Nagaland RN Ravi as the interlocutor of the Center.

“What is even more worrying is the fact that the NSCN (IM) claims that the Modi government signed the agreement with them for“ shared sovereignty ”outside the four corners of the Constitution.

They even published a copy of this agreement.

“Can a prime minister or interior minister sign an agreement outside the constitution. Yet the prime minister continues to remain silent,” Surjewala said.

The congressman also claimed that China has built a 4.5 km long village on the banks of the Tsari Chu River in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh and that it “continues to defy by refuting our claim on Indian territory, but the Prime Minister is still silent “.