PV Sindhu aka PM Modi

Update: Aug 18, 2021 4:04 PM IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Star shuttle PV Sindhu, during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared their future plans for opening a sports school and academy in Visakhapatnam.

It happened on Monday when the Indian contingent from the Tokyo Olympics visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Modi’s official residence, to have breakfast with him.

“I was thinking of opening an academy and a sports school in Vizag [Visakhapatnam] but I’m playing right now so after that, with my dad’s support, he’ll be looking at the academy, ”she said. PV Sindhu shared the entire conversation with PM Modi on Twitter and wrote: “It will always be a very special interaction with the Honorable PM @narendramodi ji for me. As I am overwhelmed with the support, I was happy to discuss the way I can also support badminton in India with him and an amazing team of people. “

Earlier on Friday, Sindhu had declared his ambition to open the academy. “I will be starting a training academy in Visakhapatnam for young people very soon, with the support of the state government. Many young people are lagging behind in sports because they do not have the proper encouragement,” Sindhu said. after praying at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

During Monday’s interaction, Prime Minister Modi also asked South Korean PV Sindhu coach Park Tae-sang if he knew anything about Ayodhya. “There is a special relationship between Korea and Ayodhya. The last time the First Lady, the wife of your President, came to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know the history of Ayodhya. . You will be proud. “

Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through the legendary Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who traveled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro, according to an earlier GDP statement. South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook attended the dedication ceremony for the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018 (ANI)

