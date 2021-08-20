BJP supporter builds PM Modi temple in Pune, people gather to worship





India is a country of believers. Here you will find temples built for movie actors, politicians and many other celebrities. Now a BJP supporter living in Maharashtra has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, Mayur Munde, a 37-year-old BJP employee, lives in Pune. He built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his roadside premises in the city’s Aundh district. The statue of PM Modi was installed in this temple with an area of ​​approximately 6 feet x 2.5 feet x 7.5 feet. Journalist Ali Sheikh, tweeting photos of Prime Minister Modi’s temple, said Mayur Munde spent Rs 1.5 lakh to complete this work. It took about 6 months to build this temple. Munde inaugurated the temple on this Independence Day. Now people from neighboring areas also reach this temple to worship PM Modi. A real estate businessman by profession, Munde said, “After becoming Prime Minister, Modi ji did a lot of development work. He successfully dealt with issues such as the repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq. “ He added, “I thought there should be a temple for the person who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya. That is why I decided to build the PM Modi temple at my premises.” He said that the prime minister’s statue and the red marble used in the temple were brought from Jaipur. His total expenses were around 1.6 lakh rupees. To protect the statue, thick glass has been installed around it. A poem dedicated to him was also exhibited next to the statue of PM Modi. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and the NCP have criticized Prime Minister Modi’s temple, calling it fanaticism. Party spokesman Anant Gadgil said: “This is the height of sectarianism. On the one hand, the BJP is removing the names of former prime ministers from government programs. On the other hand, its workers build the temples of their leaders (Narendra Modi Temple). NCP City President Prashant Jagtap said, “To do so can certainly be loyalty to any leader. But in a city like Pune, such an act of anyone will not be tolerated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-bjp-supporter-builds-pm-modi-s-temple-in-pune-people-gather-to-worship-2906583 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos