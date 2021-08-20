Politics
J&K BJP leader asks PM Modi and HM Shah to provide firearms license to all nationalists in the valley
After another leader of the Bharatiya Janta (BJP) party was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, valley party leader Aijaz Hussain urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Interior Amit Shah to provide a gun license to all nationalists in the region. The party leader’s request came after the second such brutal incident in a week. Hussain also added in his demand that the party cannot “afford to lose Karykartas on a daily basis”.
The BJP leader of Kashmir specifically made the request for the BJP leaders in the valley.
Honorable @PMOIndia Shri arenarendramodi of @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah Please provide an arms license to all nationalists in the valley, especially our workers, so that they can defend and protect their families from terrorists. We cannot afford to lose our Karykartas on a daily basis.
Er Aijaz Hussain (@IAmErAijaz) August 17, 2021
Besides the BJP, several other political parties, including the People’s Conference of Jammu and Kashmir and the National Conference (JKPC), have strongly condemned the murder of BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar in Kulgam. Expressing condolences to the relatives of the deceased, the JKPC described the incident as “an act of senseless and unjustifiable violence”. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.
BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir
According to the preliminary investigation, terrorists broke into the house of a civilian identified as Javed Ahmad Dar, entrepreneur by profession and resident of Brazloo and shot him indiscriminately. In this terrorist incident, he was seriously injured by gunshot wounds and died on the spot. An official police statement said Kulgam police received information about a terrorist crime incident in the Brazloo Jageer area where terrorists shot a civilian. Later, senior police officers reached the scene of the terrorist crime.
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists shot at a civilian in Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam district. He was transferred to a hospital. Details expected.
ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
Kashmiri BJP leaders killed in terrorist attack
Protests intensified in the Rajouri district of Kashmir on August 12 after a terrorist attack on the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh. Thursday.Condemning the attack, Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it “the work of those who have developed a vested interest in not letting democratic and political processes flourish.”
Prior to that, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were killed in a terrorist attack in the Anantnag district. Terrorists opened fire on the couple on August 9. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they died. Dar was a resident of the Redwani village of Khulgam and lived in a rented house in Anantnag.
