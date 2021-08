Donald Trump speaking in Alabama for the first time in 4 years

Six years to the day after a rally at a stadium in Mobile gave a first glimpse of Donald Trump’s ability to generate the excitement that would propel him to the White House, the former president is back in Alabama today. hui to ignite his supporters again.

Trump will host an outdoor Save America rally at York Family Farms in Cullman, the heart of a Congressional district where four in five voters backed him in 2016 and 2020.

This is his first speech in Alabama since his campaign for Luther Strange in the special Senate election in 2017.

Admission begins at 2 p.m. today, live music, food and drink concessions, and guest speakers.

The rally begins at 5 p.m. Republican Party President John Wahl said nine speakers were lined up to precede Trump. The former president takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Other speakers include Wahl; columnist and commentator Todd Starnes; State Senator Garlan Gudger de Cullman; Congressman Robert Aderholt of Haleyville; State Representative Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals; Attorney General Steve Marshall; Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth; Senator Tommy Tuberville; and Congressman Mo Brooks, who brings Trump’s backing to the race for the US Senate.

Wahl said he started working to bring Trump back to Alabama as soon as he was elected president of the state party in February. He said the president’s 45th appearance would help build momentum for Republicans in Alabama for next year’s election.

Alabama is Trump Country, and the president has such a special connection to his people, Wahl said in a press release. We are delighted that he is coming to the heart of the Fourth Congressional District, where he secured his highest percentages of votes in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

The Alabama Democratic Party has denounced Trump’s return to Alabama as a bad idea. Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry has said he has the potential to be a COVID-19 super-diffuser at a time when the coronavirus has filled Alabama hospitals.

In fundraising emails to members and supporters, the Democratic Party of Alabama said it will welcome Trump with billboards bearing messages such as Welcome to Alabama, Liar.

Since leaving office, Trump has repeatedly repeated his unsubstantiated claims that President Biden won the election due to fraud and irregularities.

Tickets for tonight’s event are free but mandatory. Register for tickets.

The U.S. Secret Service bans chairs, coolers, alcoholic beverages, signs and placards, firearms, knives, umbrellas, selfie poles, tripods, and other items.

Things you can’t bring to the Trump rally in Cullman include guns, spray cans, balloons

York Family Farms is the venue for the Rock the South music festival last week.

