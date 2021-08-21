Donald Trump is the elephant of the room in 2024





One June night, hundreds of Republicans gathered in the Des Moines, Iowa suburb for two traditions: raising funds for their party and listening to a presidential hopeful, despite being over two years old. of the country’s premier caucus. The guest this time was Nikki Haley, who offered the whole crowd plenty of red meat to accompany their rubber chicken.

Donald Trump’s former UN Ambassador spoke out against Joe Bidens’ failures, lamented critical race theory, and told a story that she had to tell the crowd how Trump used his eccentric personality to put America first at the United Nations. She made the crowd laugh out loud about how, in his story, Trump surprisingly advanced diplomacy by using the epithet of little rocket man to describe Kim Jong Un in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. .

Haley is already playing a serious role for Iowa, according to one Republican agent based in the state and setting an aggressive schedule by another Republican in the state. Such an early start is not unusual, but the pace is. 2021 has been and looks like what you would expect from 2023, said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party.

But there’s something unusual about the invisible primary this time around: Trump’s lurking presence. Potential candidates must manage not only the potential for him to run for the Republican nomination again in 2024, but the risk of doing anything to anger the South Florida retiree.

It may already be too late for Haley. After serving in the Trump administration, she briefly separated from the former president and directly criticized him at an RNC meeting the day after the attack on Capitol Hill. Her actions since election day will be judged harshly by history, she told the crowd of Republican loyalists. She pissed off a lot of Trump people, as one Republican put it. Several others have gone so far as to use the most toxic analogy available in the current GOP for her potential candidacy: she is just yelling Jeb!

The specter of Trump doesn’t just hang over the 2024 hopes of former South Carolina governors. In conversations with more than a dozen activists and Republican agents, both in the early states and nationally, everyone thought there was a chance the former president could stand down. represent and that everyone had their own opportunities. Some thought it was unlikely, others thought it was likely, but the one thing everyone agreed on was that Trump’s final decision was impossible to predict and plan. A Republican close to a potential 2024 candidate compared him to being hit by a meteor. There is nothing you can do to control it.

Even out of office and without a Twitter account, Trump has remained at the center of Republican politics. He has supported candidates in this year’s special elections and has weighed in on infrastructure legislation since his exile in Mar-a-Lago. Although Trump has yet to appear in Iowa, his super-PAC recently hired two prominent Republican agents from Iowa and he recently spoke to Kaufmann, who announced their call on Twitter.

Still, it’s unclear how deep Trump’s support would be in a Republican primary. Even the base that likes Trump isn’t so sure he should show up, said Bob Vander Plaats, an influential state activist who backed Ted Cruz in 2016. The prominent social-conservative leader noted that ‘There are eligibility issues around the former president who has twice lost the popular vote. I don’t know if he’s going to be able to win, said Vander Plaats. Hell will be able to win the primary but will he win the general? And the math of so many bases is that we love what President Trump did, but we have to win.

Another agent said people want to see who else shows up, and that while voters can go back to Trump, it’s definitely anyone’s game at this point. Another agent conceded that Trump would start out as the dominant favorite in Iowa if he appeared in the race, but that was by no means settled. People come forward and listen to other potential candidates and they will keep coming out. There is a lot of fertile ground for a Republican who does not call himself Trump.

A first way of looking at the primary electorate was offered by John Brabender, a seasoned Republican national strategist: was wholeheartedly in favor of his platform but uncomfortable with his style and manners. He compared it to the difference between people who just buy a product and those who are loyal to a brand.

It’s a tricky line for Republicans to walk. Perhaps the presidential hopeful who needs to be the most careful is Mike Pence. Last month, the former vice president visited Iowa, where he flipped burgers during a fundraiser for a socially conservative congressman. He did not call himself a candidate, but repeatedly touted the political achievements of the Trump administration while rarely mentioning the name of the person in charge of that administration.

While it’s not clear how many Republicans would risk a challenge against the former president, they are lining up by the dozen for a potential open primary. Kauffman bragged about how many 2024 hopefuls have emerged in the state, which already includes (in alphabetical order): Tom Cotton, Haley, Kristi Noem, Pence, Mike Pompeo, Rick Scott and Tim Scott. Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Marco Rubio and Marjorie Taylor Greene are also expected to show up in the coming weeks. Also, Kauffman said, other prospects, whom he declined to name, are sniffing in Hawkeye state.

Tom Cotton will literally come for any event you want, a Republican said. Cotton was particularly praised for his efforts on the ground, with one agent noting that he builds personal connections not only in Iowa but elsewhere. The question is whether the gloomy Arkansan described as boring by an agent would resonate with Republican voters after half a decade of the Trump show. In contrast, Pompeo has been praised for his ability to connect with MAGA and establishment voters and for running in Iowa on several occasions.

One of the big questions that looms in a primary without Trump is the role of Ted Cruz. The Texas senator won Iowa in 2016, but the Iowans rarely rewarded repeat nominees. Aside from his five years in the headlines where Cruz has taken every position under the sun on Trump, of telling Republicans to vote their conscience in the 2016 vote to overturn the 2020 election results on January 6, Cruz has l ‘advantage and disadvantage of being a quantity known as it is. While the Texan provokes the ire of some going back to his opposition to ethanol subsidies in the corn capital of the Americas in 2016, he also has the best mailing list and the best party organization of anyone not called. Trump.

However, the clear favorite at the moment for the Trumps coat has yet to be featured, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Republicans across the party have praised DeSantis, who has consistently been second behind Trump in Republican primary voter polls so far. theory and trans athletes in school sports, DeSantis has become a star on the right and a staple of Fox News. The most popular presidential hopeful among the militant class, said a hip Iowa Republican.

While Republicans admired the Bulldog with a filter, they couldn’t see it in person. With an upcoming re-election bid in the perpetually purple state of Florida and Trump’s ever-vigilant eye on him, DeSantis has made it clear that he will not be visiting the early states for the foreseeable future. And the need for him to travel is mitigated by his constant national exposure. As another candidate proved in 2016, visiting a Pizza Ranch in Fort Dodge might not be as important in a Republican presidential primary as making a TV hit on Fox & Friends. If Ron DeSantis decides to come in, he will be the favorite right away, said Vander Plaats. That’s if another Florida man doesn’t.

