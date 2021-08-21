This is one of the main reasons Donald Trump will never be arrested and charged, even Joe Biden knows this and sort of agrees with this fact.





The story of Donald Trump’s arrest has been a hot topic for months now, but no real results are coming to light. While some firmly believe that Trump will go to jail, others are not at all worried since Trump has proven in the past that he knows how to avoid criminal investigations and find a solution that solves all the problems he faces.

Trump is feeling the pressure from several directions. From the criminal investigation of the Trump organizations to the riot events on Capitol Hill and Trump’s false election declarations. But indicting a former commander-in-chief could say more about America than it does about Trump, and he knows it. And maybe that’s why he’s calm regardless of the public pressure.

History is on Trump’s side because no former president has ever been formally charged before in the history of the United States. It’s not about whether Trump should really be charged or not. Accusing a former president means a lot in a positive way, sending a message to everyone, no one is above the law, not even a former president.

But it sort of sends another bigger message in a negative way. The first thing of concern is that such an act will potentially normalize the use of prosecutorial powers against defeated political opponents. And this one is huge. The United States is known as a country of free choice and free speech. Accusing the ex-president will completely change this image of democracy.

It’s not that the country isn’t divided now, but accusing a former president will mean further destabilizing an already divided country. If we take into consideration that we are talking about Donald Trump, there is no point in explaining his base of voters and supporters and how his die-hard MAGA supporters are. We have repeatedly witnessed how some of his fully armed supporters threatened to start a civil war. Let’s not talk about the events of January 6.

Like it or not, President Joe Biden and the White House administration are also keenly aware that no former president has been indicted in history. They also know what it will mean for the country and how the allies of the United States will view America.

President Joe Biden has expressed unease over the long-term consequences of such a move, while stressing that he will not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making on Trump.

I think it’s a very, very unusual, and probably not very, how can I put it, good democracy thing to talk about suing former presidents, Biden said shortly before entering the office. White House.

Knowing these facts, it’s hard to say that Trump will really be charged despite all prosecutors’ best efforts lately. It is still unclear whether the pressure on Trump will affect his idea of ​​running for president again in 2024.

