Senior Pennsylvania Senate Republican pushes for new election audit after pressure from Trump





The Pennsylvania State Senate GOP leader said an investigation into the 2020 election results was gaining momentum following significant pressure from former President Donald Trump.

Pro Tempore Senate Speaker Jake Corman, a Republican, tweeted Friday that a “forensic” examination of the last presidential election “is progressing.”

The former president had publicly pressured Corman and other GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania to launch a review similar to the highly controversial audit undertaken by Republicans in Arizona.

“After several weeks of work behind the scenes, we are now moving forward to conduct a forensic examination of the recent election. I am confident we have the right team in place to make it happen,” Corman wrote on Twitter.

– Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) August 20, 2021

But the GOP state senator also removed the loyalist state supporter of Trump, Senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican, from leading the inquiry. Corman accused Masstriano of only being interested in “politics and staging”.

The senior Pennsylvania Republican said on Friday it was “deeply disappointing that Senator Mastriano stepped down from conducting a forensic investigation into the Pennsylvania election, and it is disheartening to realize that he was only ever interested in politics and the show and didn’t really get things. done. “

Corman had previously seemed elusive about moving forward with a review of the 2020 results and avoided discussing the matter in public, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. However, earlier this month he told local channel ABC 23 that GOP lawmakers “were trying to make sure everyone was comfortable with the current electoral process.”

In mid-June, Trump issued a statement berating Corman for not advancing an election audit.

“Why is Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman fighting so hard that there is no forensic audit of the 2020 presidential scam? he was a radical leftist Democrat, saying a Pennsylvania forensic audit is not taking place, “the former president said at the time.

Even after Corman announced on Friday that the investigation would move forward, a Trump spokesperson criticized the Republican lawmaker.

“Why the RINO [Republicans in name only] still prefer to work “behind the scenes”? We want a transparent audit conducted by Masstriano! This is not some Corman con who once lied, walled off the audit and now messes up @dougmastriano, who without the audit would not be possible! “Tweeted Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

Why do RINOs always prefer to work “behind the scenes”?

We want a transparent audit conducted by Masstriano! This is not some Corman con who once lied, bricked up the audit and now messes up @dougmastriano, who without the audit would not be possible! Https: //t.co/cMnf2iVSBh

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 20, 2021

Republicans’ efforts to investigate the 2020 election results are driven by baseless claims by Trump and his allies that he was “rigged” or “stolen” for President Joe Biden. This extraordinary allegation has been the subject of extensive litigation in state and federal courts. The claims have been totally discredited.

Dozens of election challenge lawsuits have failed in state and federal courts. Even the judges appointed by Trump and his fellow Republicans have dismissed the generally bizarre allegations. Previous audits and recounts in key battlefield states, including places where the election was overseen by pro-Trump officials, have already reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Pennsylvania Republicans “move forward” with a review of the 2020 election results after pressure from former President Donald Trump. In this photo, Trump supporters protest outside as First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit Fort LeBoeuf College in Waterford, Pa. On March 3. MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Former United States Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said in December that there was “no evidence” to support the claims widespread fraud. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also described the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.” The agency, which was then headed by a person appointed by Trump, claimed there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was compromised in any way whether it be”.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

