“Gossip” Director Jenny Carchman on Cindy Adams, Tabloids and Trump





In Showtime’s new “Gossip” docuseries, a recording of Donald Trump posing as his own publicist is played; a story about Tom Cruise’s falling front teeth at a dinner with former New York Post editor Col Allen; and Cindy Adams, 91, defends her past and present friendships with Roy Cohn, Imelda Marcos, John Gotti, General Manuel Noriega and, of course, Trump.

But beyond Page Six’s salacious stories and Adams’ questionable friendships, “Gossip” is at the heart of an examination of power and how Rupert Murdoch fundamentally changed the fundamentals of the news industry. via the New York Post and its tabloid journalism.

The four-part docuseries explore how New York City’s most prominent gossip columnists – Liz Smith, George Rush, Richard Johnson and Adams – built their careers and used their power.

“Gossip” director and producer Jenny Carchman is no stranger to media coverage, having received an Emmy nomination for her work on “The Fourth Estate.” She and Liz Garbus co-directed the 2018 docuseries, which follow New York Times reporters as they cover the Trump presidency. In “Gossip,” Carchman follows the rise of the New York Post and how the newspaper’s gossip section created celebrities like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian while allowing lies to come true.

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard of Imagine are executive producers on the project with Michael Rosenberg of Imagine Entertainment, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine Documentaries and Troy Searer of New York Post Entertainment.

Variety spoke with Carchman about the Adam franchise, the scandals to be included in the show, and what it means to own gossip.

What attracted you to this project?

The whole series looks through the lens of the New York Post, which interested me because of the journalistic part. But when I was told that I would have access to Cindy Adams, I was like, “Okay, that’s amazing.” Because then it became about a person and the story of that person and the story of that person. This is what turned me on.

Adams is very outspoken on the show. How did you convince her to participate in the doc?

Ron Howard met Cindy and he was like, “Oh my God. What a character. They got along well and I think Cindy was like,” Why not do the show? “

In an interview you did with Adams, she also describes how she went after Leona Helmsley when the hotel’s Empress and Adam’s former friend betrayed her. She then warns you of how you’ve chosen to portray her in the movie, saying with a smile, “I’ll find you.” Have you ever been intimidated by Adams or are you afraid to ask him anything?

Yes. I also know in that interview when she said that I couldn’t tell if it was a joke or if she was serious. I wasn’t sure, so I just decided to go with it.

The series explores Adams friendships with controversial figures such as the Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Roy Cohn, Imelda Marcos, John Gotti, Mario Cuomo and of course Donald Trump. At one point, a coworker says, “Cindy is one of those people who sees everyone through the lens of how they treat her. So if Adolf Hitler had been nice to her, well… ”Has Adams seen the movie, and does she like it?

Yes. She liked the movie. Look, she’s not apologizing. She is absolutely clear about her feelings and relationships. They are his friends. She is very loyal to her friends. They didn’t hurt him. She doesn’t feel the need to apologize for them or for their behavior. In fact, she was able to advance her career by having access to these people. I think she feels like saying it, like it is – from their point of view. She’s a journalist from their point of view.

Page Six has covered many celebrities and scandals. How did you decide what to include in the series?

I have established a schedule. I put in all the great stories Cindy had covered, and the smaller ones. What were the stories that would give us a glimpse of Cindy as a person, journalist and friend? Then I looked for the stories that would help us understand the world we are in today, who is Trump and how did we get here? So that was the decisive trajectory of it. As we go through the decades, there are some stories you can’t ignore like Harvey Weinstein. You can’t tell a gossip story and not tell its story because he was the master of it. And you can’t tell the Page Six story and not tell the Paris Hilton story because it was created by Page Six.

What I found surprising was that the series was less about celebrity gossip and more about the power of tabloid journalists. Was it intentional?

Yes. It is about knowing how to handle the media. In the series, we learn to befriend gossip columnists; tell people stories; exchange stories with people; have information that you can trade in for more interesting advertising. We see how celebrities of all types – from Donald Trump to Kim Kardashian to Harvey Weinstein – use the media. It’s about using this form of gossip as a form of journalism for its own sake.

Why do this series now?

I thought that would be a fascinating return to the origin of the idea of ​​a transactional relationship with the media. I mean, it’s been going on forever so, I don’t mean he was born in 1976 when The Post was bought out by Murdoch, but that’s where we start our story. I think Murdoch, with the Internet and TV – all of those things have come together in this perfect storm of combining information and entertainment and the entertainment is salty and free, things you mostly see in gossip. Then (this combination) became part of our daily life.

The series is called “Gossip”, but it’s about much more than that. Was the title chosen to attract viewers who wouldn’t normally watch a documentary about the evolution of The New York Post and how it changed journalism?

Everyone is chattering, aren’t they? Everyone loves to do it. It feels good. This is information that you have, and it empowers you. The aim of this series is to know how to use this power with information. It would be great if we would appeal to a (very large) audience and have them watch it and learn the story from The New York Post, Cindy Adams, and Donald Trump. But anyway, the show tries to take that word “gossip” and unbox it. Like, what is it actually? And I think where we come to is that the word is tremendous power.

“Gossip” debuts August 22 on Showtime

