Trump rally in Alabama a boon to Mo Brooks’ senatorial campaign :: WRAL.com





CNN – Former President Donald Trump will rally loyalists in Alabama on Saturday, a boon for Rep. Mo Brooks, his preferred Senate candidate, who is behind in the race for money there and struggling to attract some Republicans pissed off by his brand of slash-and-burn politics.

This year, the six-term congressman helped lead the charge in Congress to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and launched a Senate race. He then won the support of the former president and put him at the forefront of his campaign, displaying “TRUMP APPROVED” above his own name on signs. Brooks is now the favorite in the 2022 race.

“No candidate in Alabama could say without laughing that he would convey Trump’s support,” said Republican Representative Barry Moore, who supports Brooks. “For most Alabamians, an endorsement from Trump is the best assurance that the successful candidate will be at the forefront of the fight for the issues that interest him.”

But the Senate race will test Trump’s enduring strength, as some Republicans seek an alternative to Brooks. In addition to placing his baseless opposition to the certification of the 2020 election at the center of his candidacy, Brooks has made a series of controversial statements, speaking of a “war on whites” and appearing to sympathize with a man the police have said. arrested this week in connection with a bomb threat near the United States Capitol.

“Although the motivation of this terrorist is not yet known to the public, and in general, I understand the anger of the citizens directed against dictatorial socialism and its threat to liberty, liberty and the very fabric of American society” Brooks tweeted Thursday. “The way to stop the march of socialism is for the American patriots to fight in the elections of 2022 and 2024.”

Among those running in the GOP primary against Brooks are: Katie Britt, former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama; Lynda Blanchard, Trump’s US Ambassador to Slovenia; and businesswoman Jessica Taylor. If either of them won, they would most likely become the first woman elected to the Alabama Senate.

While Blanchard invested millions in his campaign, Britt garnered the most candidates in the second fiscal quarter of the year: $ 2.2 million, more than double what Brooks brought in during that time. Britt also has the support of retired Republican Senator Richard Shelby, his former boss and the man who currently occupies the seat.

Shelby told CNN that Brooks is a “fringe congressman” and “no ordinary guy,” while Britt is “by far the most qualified and promising candidate for this position.”

But the former president’s rally in Cullman, Alabama – which is part of a congressional district where Trump received 81% of the vote, the highest number in the country – will remind voters he supports the Senate.

It is also likely to increase Brooks’ War Chest. The congressman posted ads on Facebook telling his supporters that if they donate $ 1,000 per person, he will set them up in an air-conditioned tent and seats near the rally stage. For $ 250, he’ll make sure they get “great seating.”

The Trump Factor

Other candidates attacked Brooks, who was first elected to public office as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives in 1982, as a career politician.

But Trump’s backing could have more influence in the GOP primary, leading candidates to pursue his choice while bonding with the former president. Britt is already running ads on Facebook saying it’s “time to end Trump’s border wall.”

“We are very proud of our hospitality here in Alabama, and we welcome President Trump to our state,” Britt said in a statement. “He showed the nation that we don’t need ineffective career politicians in Washington. We need someone who is going to get things done in the US Senate, and I am that person.”

And Taylor, who lost a 2020 House race before announcing his 2022 Senate campaign, tried to attack Brooks for not being a strong enough Trump supporter. She noted that he blasted Trump in the 2016 race and did not donate to Trump’s campaigns in 2016 or 2020, even though he gave GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.

“He is only talking about words and not action, as his record in Congress will reflect,” Taylor said. “He’s been up there since 2010 and has accomplished absolutely nothing.”

A Brooks aide declined a request for an interview from the congressman and did not respond to further questions for comment.

Trump has an uneven record in recent US Senate races from Alabama. Its then-Sen 2017 approvals. Luther Strange in the GOP primaries and Judge Roy Moore in the general election failed. But if Trump may not be a kingmaker, he can destroy the campaign of a Republican candidate from Alabama.

In 2020, the then president attacked Jeff Sessions, due to their fallout on Sessions’ handling of the investigation into Russia as Trump’s attorney general. This ended Sessions’ attempt to return to the Senate. Once beloved in the state – he did not face any opponents in 2014 – the Sessions lost to former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the primary, who then defeated Democrat Doug Jones in the election general.

Trump’s involvement in the 2022 race so far has been limited to praising Brooks. “Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and COMBAT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in April.

The Brooks campaign based on Big Lie

After initially supporting Texas Senator Ted Cruz as president in 2016, Brooks quickly became a staunch supporter after Trump’s victory. In 2020, Brooks became one of the first members of Congress to publicly declare that he would oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The day before the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, he tweeted that Trump had personally asked him to talk about “the weaknesses in the electoral system that the Social Democrats exploited to steal this election.”

At the rally, Brooks said, “Today is the day that American patriots start to take names and kick ass.” Hours later, the pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop congressional certification.

After the insurgency, Brooks demanded that “the perpetrators of the attack on the Capitol” be “prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.” But he also mistakenly suggested that leftist Antifa activists “orchestrated” the attack. Two Democrats introduced a resolution to censor Brooks for his comments at the rally.

Brooks offered no regrets for his remarks at the January 6 rally.

“I have done my duty for my country,” he told CNN in March.

In a speech launching his campaign in the Senate the same month, Brooks, 66, lambasted the cancellation of culture, “technological censorship,” the soaring national debt, the media, transgender rights and undocumented migrants crossing the southern border. He attacked the Biden administration’s $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill for providing $ 5 billion to farmers of color, claiming: “Socialist Democrats’ message: Whites don’t need to apply “. He went on to say that “all racism is repugnant” and that people should be judged on their characters rather than their races.

He also mentioned that he had “led the charge” to overturn the 2020 election, had been endorsed twice by Trump and had backed Trump twice in two impeachments – and that “no other candidate” can. say that.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/trumps-rally-in-alabama-is-a-boon-for-mo-brooks-senate-campaign/19836302/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos