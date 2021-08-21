Minnesota GOP “in ruins” after shocking scandal





The party is in shambles, former Minnesota GOP vice president Michael Brodkorb said on Friday.

He added, I don’t know if the party has hit rock bottom yet.

There are reasons to think the party might not have. Even with Carnahan’s departure, Republicans face what will likely be a months-long chore of internal reviews and ongoing headlines about the saga that will hold the party back just over a year before the mid-election. -mandate. In addition to the charges against Lazzaro, the Republican president of the University of St. Thomas College has been arrested for assisting her in trafficking minors for sexual purposes, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Four former Executive Directors of the State Party have requested an external financial audit.

First-term State Senator Julia Coleman, who was among the first state GOP elected officials to call for Carnahans’ ouster, said one of the main reasons she decided to run was to get more young people, especially women, to embrace the Republican Party. , but that the current scandal has undermined these efforts.

When you have woman after woman after woman come out and say that they’ve had a problem with abuse or sexual assault and our president hushed up their story, that worries me, said Coleman, whose stepfather is the former Republican Senator of the United States. Norm Coleman. If I were a young woman who recently graduated, I wouldn’t want to approach the MN GOP.

Republicans in Minnesota were losing ground statewide long before Carnahan was expelled. Trump, who saw Minnesota as one of his rare recovery opportunities in the November election, lost to Biden by more than 7 percentage points. And although Republicans toppled a rural congressional seat and maintained a majority in the state senate last fall, they have ceded ground in the states’ populous and growing suburbs, a worrying sign for the future of the state. gone to a once promising state.

Democratic Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz is easily slated for re-election next year, while one of the states’ most prominent Republicans is now pillow seller turned conspirator Mike Lindell.

In the wake of Carnahans’ departure, some Republicans in Minnesota see cause for optimism. The party got rid of a terrible president who wielded a hammer and maintained power in this state through intimidation and false accusations and everything people hate in politics, said Amy Koch, former leader. majority of the Republican State Senate.

What happened this week, she said, was that a bunch of activists and lawmakers and former lawmakers all these people stood up and said it wasn’t OK. It is not ok. We were not going to allow this to move forward.

But the party is far from moving forward in unison. Carnahan did not go out quietly, voting Thursday to grant himself severance pay of about $ 38,000. Carnahan maintained in a statement that she had no knowledge of Lazzaros’ alleged activities and denounced a mob mentality that she said sought to defame, tarnish and attempt to ruin my personal and professional reputation. A lawyer for Carnahan said she was not aware of or concealed any harassment from staff members and that she expects to sue for libel based on allegations against her which he says , are false.

Carnahan, after being re-elected as president earlier this year, continues to retain some support within the party, and the gulf between those supporters and his detractors now hangs over the GOP.

The parties are going to have to suffer to some extent, said Joe Polunc, a former GOP chairman in Carver County, a fast-growing area southwest of Minneapolis that Trump was carrying in 2020 but where Republicans have lost positions. voice. I mean, the media everywhere, so there’s going to be a period of time, it’s going to be tough.

Polunc, who said Carnahan had been unfairly tarnished by innuendo, said the GOP was going to have to rename itself, come together and move forward. It’s unfortunate, that’s for sure.

Stanley Hubbard, the billionaire Republican donor from Minnesota, said he had no idea whether [Carnahan] did everything they said she did, but her drop may have been the product of a panic-driven rush to judgment. As a result, he said voters and donors can view Carnahan as an innocent victim.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addresses the press in St. Paul, Minnesota | Scott Olson / Getty Images

At the moment, the medium-term outlook for Republicans in Minnesota is bleak. The high-profile election in the state next year will be the Governors’ Race, where incumbent Democrat Walz beat his last Republican opponent, Jeff Johnson, by more than 11 percentage points.

Walz’s public approval ratings remain relatively high. And the Twin Cities metropolitan area has become so prominent in the statewide elections of Minnesota and so Democratic that Republicans are now faced with a reality where they should be racking up gigantic margins in rural areas of the United States. State to overcome it.

Regionally, Minnesota Republicans remain competitive in rural Minnesota. But in statewide elections, they haven’t won a contest for 15 years, and the GOP has been barred from presidential races even longer with the state’s last vote for a Republican, Richard. Nixon, in 1972. Now the party has an internal maelstrom to overcome on top of that.

When you have those kinds of breakups, so to speak, it causes angst in the party, said Eric Langness, GOP vice president in the state’s 6th Congressional District. It compromises relationships and trust. I think our party has serious challenges to overcome. We have to really look in depth and say, OK, here are the wrongs of our past. How can we ensure that this does not happen again?

Jennifer DeJournett, president of Voices of Conservative Women and long-time GOP activist, said there needed to be a thorough outside investigation into alleged staff abuse, as well as an independent audit of the party’s finances before it may there be hope to move forward.

But the policy doesn’t stop, DeJournett said. There are a ton of Alphabet Soup groups still doing the job to help advance causes and candidates.The politics don’t stop while the state party pulls together.

DeJournett and other veteran party activists were around a decade ago when the Minnesota Republican Party faced a similar crisis after taking on huge debts and the party leadership collapsing. She sees a glimmer of hope in how quickly Carnahan resigned.

The last time we went through this it took months and months and months of media stories to come to the ultimate end where there had to be a change at the top, DeJournett said. This time it took less than seven days.

Before the party can start picking up the pieces, it will need to elect a new party chairman, along with other leadership positions. State Senator Mark Koran, who unsuccessfully challenged Carnahan earlier this year for the party chair, is a likely candidate. Other names suggested: Former State Representative Kelly Fenton, former State Senate Minority Leader David Hann, lawyer and longtime GOP activist Harry Niska and Republican National Committee member Max Rymer.

There is definitely a healing that needs to happen, Quran said.

Outside the party, it is still unclear how the electorate will react to the implosion of the state party. A first test will take place next week at the Minnesota State Fair.

Polunc, who will be at the States Parties booth there, said: “It will be interesting to see what kind of response we get from the general public when it passes, and to see what kind of comments.

He added: It can be difficult at times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/21/minnesota-gop-in-ruins-shocking-scandal-506487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos