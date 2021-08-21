Letters to the Editor: August 21, 2021 | Letters to the Editor





Voters don’t matter to Bidenville’s future

Biden / Harris (Harris / Biden) act against our best interests by putting illegal aliens first and Americans last. They not only created the current immigration crisis, but also did not prepare for the totally negative impact of the massive invasion of illegals.

On the first day, Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders; six concerned immigration. The motive was to undo everything President Donald Trump has done to contain the flow of illegals. On day one, they proposed a mass amnesty law called the 2021 U.S. Citizenship Act, granting citizenship to more than 11 million illegals, as well as a 100-day break on deportations. Now Biden has the nerve to send Vice President Kamala Harris, the ultimate guru of pro-illegal immigration, to fix the problems they have actively and intentionally created.

Are they, along with their left-wing accomplices, friends or enemies when it comes to defending the best interests of legal immigrants and American citizens? This administration recklessly undermines our freedoms. They allow illegals to enter with COVID and then disperse in the United States without any registration. Most illegals have little education, no skills and will overwhelm our medical systems, our schools, hurt American workers, and generally ruin everything for average Americans, all at enormous cost to American taxpayers for no good reason.

Elections have consequences and when you vote for left socialists / communists you get bad results. Welcome to Bidenville, where you will soon become irrelevant as a voter because your vote will only count if you oppose the Left Democrats who try to overturn the Tory Patriots. Google Federation for US Immigration Reform for more information.

Kenneth bunting

Elizabethtown

Always remember the attack on the Capitol

Dear friends, we should never forget what happened on January 6, 2021, A, D, the year of our Lord at our Capitol in the United States of America.

Anarchy: A state in which there are widespread wrongdoing and disregard for rules and authority.

Various other words to describe this catastrophe: insurrection, anarchy, devastation, chaos, confusion, murder, revolution, criminality, violence etc.

Is this the kind of people and country we want to be? What happened to the rule of law and patriotism? Remember United we stand and divided we fall.

What happens to our country when some people are deceived into believing Donald Trump, who many news sources say is uttering thousands of outright lies?

How do you spell Donald Trump? With triple Aces: Agitating Anarchy in America. Not the company that helps people fix their cars.

Trump instigated an insurgency on Capitol Hill. It looks like Trump should legally stand trial for a capital felony. According to an insider.com article, it appears that Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana once said that Trump had kept a book called “My New Order” on Hitler’s Collected Speeches, by his table. bedside. According to his ex-wife, she would occasionally say that her husband read the book on his bedside table.

Maybe Trump wants to follow in Adolphs footsteps? Do we want our government to live under a Nazi dictatorship?

God forbid! Ask yourself, what would Jesus say?

May God bless the United States of America and all of its people.

Jack Herrmann

Elizabethtown

Capitol Rioters Must Try Real Education

The August 16 letter entitled Learning to Think is a Real Education makes a very good point about the need to educate people about how we govern and how to think, not what to think. All references cited are from this letter. Sadly, some of the people who needed this education showed up in the nation’s capital on January 6 to hear Donald Trump’s lies about election stealing.

As an example of this desperately needed education, our system of government allows you to sue if you believe an election was fraudulent. If you lose the case, you accept it. This is how our government works. You don’t invade the Capitol, kill a police officer, and threaten the Vice President for obeying the law. If you lose 60 cases in state and federal courts, have no meaningful findings in state and local recounts, and the Justice and Homeland Security departments support election results, like the hoax of electoral fraud Trumps experienced it, you can truly be considered incapable of making a reasonable argument to support it.

You could say that you have to learn to think, not what to think. As the author suggests, slurs and slurs directed at anyone who dared to disagree are clearly offensive and come from an uneducated person.

Maybe Trump and his Jan 6 mob need to go back to school

Bruce thompson

Elizabethtown

