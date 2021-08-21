Were the forward team for Trump: newlywed Matt Gaetz





After a sweep across the Midwest that included stops at the Iowa State Fair and a rally in Des Moines with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz got married. In a quiet ceremony on Catalina Island off the coast of California, Gaetz and Ginger Luckey got married. For a guy with a thirst for the spotlight, the event was unusually underrated. Aside from former Rand Paul staff member Sergio Gor, who took on the dual roles of officiant and DJ, and war room hosts Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters, few politicians were in attendance. Luckeys’ brother, Palmer, and his partner, Nicole, who arrived on the disused former warship, and Nestor Galban, Gaetz’s adopted son, represented the family. About 30 other friends from normal life completed the party. Gaetz cooked for the group, serving a menu of BBQ chicken thighs, grilled vegetables and a watermelon salad.

The escape was a kind of surprise. The couple had already planned to tie the knot next August, so they told me a sticky summer afternoon at the end of last month, when I met the two in the lobby bar of the Ace hotel. from New York. Amid a tornado of scandals for the Congressman, the behavior he has been accused of ranges from rude to potentially illegal and includes, but not limited to, sex trafficking of a minor; share photos of naked women with colleagues upstairs in the house; take a sex getaway in the Bahamas; and the drug use I was there to meet Luckey and, their hope was, to broaden the public’s understanding of her beyond that poor girl marrying Matt Gaetz.

New York City isn’t known as the friendliest territory for Republicans with Gaetz’s level of stigma, and he dressed the role when we first met. Dressed in a relaxed cotton t-shirt and lowered baseball cap, Gaetz barely matched the role of the explosive brand that straddled Donald Trump’s tails all the way to the upper echelon of MAGAworldno Fox News’ bronze. or too much styled bouffant in sight. But it’s clear Washington, DC, is no longer friendly territory either. Just days after we met, Gaetz was tracked down at a press conference. Are you a pedophile? a woman could be heard screaming repeatedly in videos of the incident. For years Gaetz took advantage of the safe haven offered to a lawmaker who spent most of his time wronging the president, but the Biden era saw him come under federal investigation.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. He will tell you emphatically, as he sits at a high table in the Ace Hotel, I have fewer recorded accusers than Joe Biden. As the investigation continues, he draws inspiration from the former president. I’ve seen so much in politics: people distracted, dismayed, bewildered by bad coverage, he said. In a way, Trump was an inspiration to me because despite everything they said about him with foreign intelligence, with the DOJ, he was determined to say what he was going to say and share his vision of the country.

Along the ride is Luckey, so dressed in crisp white jeans and immaculate sneakers that have no business on the city streets. A longboard was clearly visible behind her at the table. See, she grew up in Long Beach, Calif., A hyper-competitive tomboy who loved to sail with Palmer, the founding prodigy of virtual reality company Oculus VR and famously exiled on Facebook. She studied economics at UC Santa Barbara and was captain of the school’s sailing team. After graduation, she worked for accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers before moving to a smaller company. She now works for a 35-person start-up called Apeel, which focuses on extending the longevity of products using only plant-based materials. The image she projects, like Gaetzs, borders on caricature. She was, she said, a kind of teenage mother figure to the young students on the sailing team: I was like, there is nothing more important than bringing these children home on the day. evening.

Luckey was carefully apolitical. She brought up feminism in a way that was reminiscent of the old first girl: when I found out that the first lady wasn’t … getting a paycheck, even when she was coordinating an entire team, I was like, wait a minute . Are you telling me that she is not valued at all? she said at one point. I was flabbergasted. I was like, were America. Were they supposed to set the standard for this, and that’s what they were doing?

She showcased her own form of bipartisanship, noting one minute that the Trump she is closest to is Tiffany (who told Luckey where to get her hair done in DC), the next saying she respects Jill Biden because she continues to teach writing in Northern Virginia. Community College, even as the first lady. When asked if she had become more political since slipping a ring on that important finger, Luckey replied: I admire AOC as well as Lauren Boebert. They both say what they think. They are both good at the things they want to get done. And I think too often, [theres] so much of this red team, blue team. There just has to be so much more common ground.

Her mother, she said, shows it sometimes, which is how she ended up in Mar-a-Lago one night in March 2020, at Kimberly Guilfoyles’ 51st birthday party, dressed in a white backless dress. It was there that she met Gaetz, who, she said, was one of the few men present who did not touch her in the lower back: I remember thinking we had such a good conversation. Guilfoyle conspired with beaten Gaetz to sit Luckey next to him at a table dominated by Trump-era celebrities. It was the final year of a presidency whose cast was unmissable for anyone but a Tibetan monk, but Luckey insisted she had no idea who her dinner mates were. She remembers asking Eric Trump to take a picture of her and Gaetz sitting next to each other. She said she asked Tucker Carlson what kind of show he was having. When she saw Don Jr., she asked Gaetz, who is this man dressed like someone from Duck Dynasty?

Gaetz has always worked hard to manage his image. Now that he’s under investigation for potential sex trafficking, he wants to discuss his engagement. Her description of her cute encounter with Luckey sounded like a Cinderella fanfic for the MAGA world, which they repeatedly called their COVID love story. For me, it was love at first sight, he says. For her, it took six dates. Gaetz continued to woo Luckey after Guilfoyles’ birthday party, inviting him to the Kentucky Derby as a pretext to keep talking. Keep in mind I had no tickets, no hotel, no plan. I just thought it was a way to bring her back to the east coast, he said. Then the Kentucky Derby is canceled by COVID, and I’m totally off the hook.

They started seeing each other and on December 30, after less than a year, Gaetz proposed to Mar-a-Lago. Before asking the question, Gaetz, aware that you never want to outshine the big guy, sought his approval from Trump. According to Gaetz, making a passable impression of Trump, the former president said: You are a dynamic duo. When Luckey said yes, Trump sent a bottle of his namesake champagne to their table.

As the allegations against Gaetz began to mount, there was speculation Luckey would break things off. At the time of the engagement, federal agents had already confiscated the congressman’s phone and was digging, particularly in his association with Joel Greenberg, another Florida man and the former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to a number of crimes, including sex trafficking. a 17-year-old, with whom he accused Gaetz of having had sex. But now they are married. Never left. Never Leaving, Luckey posted on Twitter a photo of the couple on a sunset stroll on the beach last month.

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz and his fiancee Ginger Luckey arrive at a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Sarasota Fairgrounds July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. Photo by Paul Hennessy / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images.

