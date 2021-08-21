In Iowa, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz take over from Trump





Their words support Mr. Trump’s core policies: cut immigration, attack liberal messages about race and policing, target big tech companies. But Brian Robinson, a Republican strategist from Georgia, said there was a big difference between someone who turns activists on and someone who has universal recognition of Mr. Trump’s name and a pro-business personality.

A person like Marjorie Taylor Greene attracts crowds and attention because she speaks to an audience that feels marginalized but also engaged, because they are angry, he said.

But reviving certain segments of the party can alienate other parts of the party as well, he added, saying the same is happening to Democrats.

Michael Murphy, a California-based Republican consultant, said: They fascinate the media, but added that when it comes to real muscle, even in the Republican primary, they’re just one of many factions.

Still, Ms Greene and Mr Gaetz might have the next best thing, according to rally attendees, other observers close to the Republican Party and even some liberals. They are messengers of the kind of white grievance policy Mr. Trump has rolled out nationwide. They openly say what others will only suggest, regardless of its factual basis or the risk of backlash. And they speak with the frightening moral urgency that many Republican voters feel.

It is difficult for me to think about 2024, because I do not know if I will get there well, said Ms Pietraszewski, expressing serious concerns about the future of the country. With Black Lives Matter, Marxism, and Critical Race Theory, I don’t know.

At the rally, Ms Greene called Somali-born Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar a traitor to America. Mr Gaetz said Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, the first black person to hold the post, may be the dumbest person to ever serve in a presidential cabinet in the history of the Americas. Ms Greene said the United States faces a new axis of evil made up of the media, Democrats and big tech companies. They both pledged to support the Jan.6 Capitol rioters who had been arrested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/21/us/politics/marjorie-taylor-greene-matt-gaetz-iowa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos