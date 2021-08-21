America first again? Does Biden echo Trump on Afghanistan and vaccines? | Joe biden





For Donald Trump, the former US president, beating America’s drum first was an obsession. The future does not belong to the globalists, he once told the UN. The future belongs to the patriots.

Last year, it was voted down by voters in favor of Joe Biden, a committed internationalist who swore: America is back. Yet the past week has shaken the faith of old allies and made some wonder if a strain of the America first mantra still lives on.

In a speech this week, a provocative Biden expressed no regret for the chaotic and humiliating withdrawal from the Americas from Afghanistan, which was quickly overrun by the Taliban, endangering thousands of Afghans who worked for US forces and shattering human rights gains for millions of women. and the girls.

The president insisted he was following the will of the American people and could not justify spending more American blood and treasures. His attempt to blame the Afghan National Army for its unwillingness to fight has been called shameful by British politician Tom Tugendhat, who served as an army officer in Afghanistan.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Biden announced that Americans who had received two doses of the vaccine would be eligible for a third to combat declining immunity, the highly contagious Delta variant and the threat of a widespread reluctance to vaccinate. There was another global reaction.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of next month, saying people who have not yet received a single dose should be given priority. Tom Hart, acting chief executive of Campaign One, told The Associated Press last month: The idea that a healthy, vaccinated person could be given a booster before a nurse or grandmother in South Africa being able to receive just one vaccine is outrageous.

Bidens’ cold focus on American interests has dismayed many who appreciate him for the emotional empathy his predecessor sorely lacked. But it also came against the backdrop of an economic agenda in which he opposed globalization by emphasizing the needs of American workers making products on American soil.

He used the word America or American no less than 36 times during remarks earlier this month on strengthening America’s leadership in clean energy cars and trucks. And when we invest in our infrastructure, we would buy American products, American materials and services from American companies made in America, by American workers, Biden said.

Again, America first by another name.

A woman receives a Covid-19 booster shot in Pasadena, Los Angeles County, California this week. Photograph: Xinhua / Rex / Shutterstock

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: America First is Trump’s language and I doubt the people of Bidens will use it. I would call it progressive nationalism because the point is to divert resources from Afghanistan, from global health issues, from trade, and focus them in a truly disciplined fashion on helping Americans.

Unlike Trump, Biden invests in international agreements and institutions, Jacobs acknowledged, but also takes a stubborn approach. He withdrew from Afghanistan because it no longer served American interests. He did not seek to emulate his predecessors George W Bush or Barack Obama by investing political capital to try to bring democracy to the Middle East.

Joe Biden vows to ‘bring Americans home’ from Afghanistan video

Jacobs continued: There is no doubt that there is a lingering tension of nationalism and a focus on delivering services to middle-class Americans, and it is pursued with much greater discipline, consistency, and vigor than the ones we’ve seen under previous Democratic presidents.

If you look at the people around Biden, many of them thought at length about why Hillary Clinton lost to Trump and their conclusion was that American foreign policy and international economic relations had lost sight of American workers in the middle class. Jake sullivan [now national security adviser] was very convinced that Trump had won partly for the kind of racial and anti-immigration arguments he had made, but also because he had identified a real weakness in Democratic foreign policy.

Biden took office seven months ago, inheriting extraordinary crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, racial justice and an attack on democracy accused by Trump. We can therefore expect a laser-like focus on domestic requirements. It could also be argued that each president has tried to prioritize his own citizens, some more subtly and more successfully than others.

Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said, “It’s not so much about America’s comprehensive ideological position first. This president has clearly decided that his mission, his set of objectives are very focused on improving conditions in the United States of America and primarily on preventing loss of life.

What makes him so striking is that he’s probably the first Democratic president in a very long time who hasn’t felt the need to explain himself about it. This is what is so hard for the press used to covering this or arguing for international engagement by the United States to swallow. You might expect this from a Republican. This is certainly to be expected from Donald Trump, who has been very clear about this. You didn’t expect it from Biden.

The president has had relatively little to say on pressing international issues such as Cuba, Ukraine and the plight of the Uyghurs in China, Schiller noted. Such matters have generally been confined to innocuous written statements rather than forced speeches.

Regardless, Biden vowed to bring America back to the top of the world rankings. He immediately joined the Paris climate accords and quickly attended meetings with the European Union, the G7 and NATO, seeking to bridge the gaps opened by Trump. In December, Biden will host the leaders of the world’s democracies at a virtual democracy summit.

As for the Afghan debacles, he sent additional US troops to Kabul airport to evacuate US citizens and thousands of eligible Afghans and their families, but the question of whether America will welcome a new influx of refugees is an open question.

The president would be reluctant to suggest that he or his team cruelly turn their backs on Afghan women and girls. On Tuesday, Sullivan told reporters: I say that really, deeply, my heart goes out to the Afghan women and girls in the country today under the Taliban. We have seen what they have done before. And that’s a very difficult thing for all of us to face.

A US Navy provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Kabul airport on Friday. Photograph: Samuel Ruiz / US Central Command Public Affair / AFP / Getty Images

But it was not a choice between saving these women and girls, and not saving these women and girls. The alternative choice had its own set of human costs and consequences. And those human costs and consequences would have implied a substantial increase in American participation in a civil war, with more deaths, more bloodshed, families here in the United States who would pose a different form of the question you just asked. . .

A day later, Biden defended his decision to give Americans a third dose of the vaccine before many around the world received the first. In June and July, he said, America administered 50 million vaccines to the United States and donated 100 million vaccines to other countries, meaning America donated more vaccines to other countries than all the other countries in the world combined.

The United States will donate more than 200 million additional doses to other countries in the coming months. We can take care of America and help the world at the same time, Biden added. Were going to be the arsenal of vaccines to defeat this pandemic just as we were the arsenal of democracy to win World War II.

The reference to World War II may have shocked Europeans who fear that the United States is no longer the pivot of trust it has been for 70 years. But Biden has had a lifetime to absorb the lessons of his country’s follies in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq and appreciate the limits of American power.

He also made it clear in numerous speeches that he viewed the inner strength of the United States as essential to championing a global cause that in the 21st century, democracies can always defend their people better than autocracies such as China.

Lawrence Haas, former director of communications for Vice President Al Gore, said: Whether it’s Afghanistan or Covid or whatever we’ve seen so far, I understand the concern over American firstism in progress, but I do. believe that these events are special in their own way and do not correspond to an America first strategy.

Haas, author of The Kennedys in the World, added: I believe Joe Biden remains an internationalist in his guts and deeply believes in American leadership. You see him with him defending political dissidents abroad and promoting freedom and bringing the United States back to some of the world bodies that Trump has taken America out of, trying to resurrect some sort of nuclear deal with Iran and being obviously very engaged in what I see as the emerging cold war with China.

