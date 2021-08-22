More than half of Kinzinger’s top GOP challengers believe Trump won 2020 election





Even though allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election have not been substantiated, four conservatives challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger for his congressional seat insist Donald Trump was indeed re-elected .

All four maintain that Democrat Joe Biden only owns the Oval Office by bickering.

“I think it’s likely,” said James Marter, an Oswego software consultant running for the 16th District job. “There have been serious irregularities across the country.”

Like many Trump followers, Marter shared his stolen election story on social media.

“I support President Trump, don’t I? Marter, who ran for the 14th District seat in 2020, tweeted Aug. 12. “There was a fraud and we are working to prove it!”

The other 16th District candidates, Teresa Pfaff and Geno Young, also strongly believe that Biden is mistakenly occupying the White House.

“It was stolen,” said Young, a musician from Chicago. “And yes, President Trump was the winner.”

Pfaff, a Machesney Park resident who works at a home improvement distribution center, went one step further.

“I think President Trump is the rightful President of the United States of America,” she said.

Pfaff asked how Trump led in some key states on election night, but was late the next day.

“Where do these votes come from? she asked.

In fact, election officials and experts from Illinois and other states said Biden got ahead as authorities counted millions of votes cast early and by mail, a particularly popular option in 2020 in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Election results showed that most people who vote by mail fire Democratic candidates, and that was the case last year.

In contrast, many Republican candidates, including Trump, have complained about and did not promote postal voting. Election observers dubbed the resulting phenomenon “the red mirage”.

Like Marter, Young, and Pfaff, Minooka’s GOP candidate Michael Rebresh said Biden fraudulently stole the White House from Trump. But Rebresh acknowledges that Biden was appointed president by “a legal and constitutional process.”

“Although I disagree with the decision, I respect the Constitution and its laws,” added Rebresh, a truck driver.

Kinzinger, a six-term Republican congressman from Channahon, categorically disagrees with some of his challengers about the 2020 election.

He criticized Trump and other Republicans for lying about election results and for spreading conspiracy theories, becoming an outcast within the GOP for taking this and other anti-Trump positions.

“Those who wish to peddle conspiracy theories and outright lies are not leaders,” Kinzinger told the Daily Herald last month.

Two other Republicans in the race – Catalina Lauf of Woodstock and Jack Lombardi of Manhattan – suspect the election was tainted with fraud and believe investigations are warranted.

But neither of them calls Trump the rightful president.

“Joe Biden is in the White House and I don’t subscribe to the crazy conspiracy theories that he will be replaced by a mysterious force,” said Lombardi, an Internet entrepreneur.

Yet in July, Lombardi posted a tweet questioning whether Biden was the right president. Asked about it, he called the comment a joke.

“At the same time, I think there are legitimate questions about the 2020 election,” Lombardi said.

The Lauf campaign issued a statement expressing similar doubts.

“There are legitimate questions across our country that have been asked about our elections, and those questions need to be answered,” the statement said.

Lauf, a consultant for a child nutrition company, ran for the 14th District headquarters in 2020. She was an advisor to the US Department of Commerce during the Trump administration and touts her connection to the former president on her Twitter account. .

A total of seven Republicans have filed preliminary candidacy documents with the Federal Election Commission in the 16th District race.

Marsha Williams of Wilmington is the only Democratic prospect to date. She noted that no audit of the 2020 elections revealed fraud significant enough to alter the result.

“Government officials, judges and elected officials, including some Republicans, have publicly acknowledged that the election is legitimate,” said Williams, admissions counselor for a truck driving school. “It is time to move forward with our country.”

The 16th district includes all or part of the 14 counties of Illinois. It stretches from the extreme northwestern suburbs and the Rockford area to the north of Ford County.

District boundaries are sure to change ahead of the June 2022 primary election. The 2020 census shows that Illinois’ population has declined over the past decade, so the state will lose one of its 18 seats. in Congress.

