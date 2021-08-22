Trump says he moved space command ‘on his own’, frustrates Colonel executives





Former President Trump said he “single-handedly” moved Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. Trump made the revelation on the “Rick and Bubba” radio show ahead of a rally in the state on Saturday. A bipartisan group of Colorado politicians are calling for a reconsideration of the decision. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he had decided “on his own” to move US space command from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to a new site in Alabama, frustrating a bipartisan group of elected officials who have since suspected long since the decision was made for political reasons.

In an interview with the Alabama-based “Rick and Bubba” radio show ahead of a rally in Southern State on Saturday night, Trump bragged about making the decision, despite mistakenly mixing Space Command with Space Force, a separate branch of the military.

“I said to myself, ‘Let’s go to Alabama,'” he told the hosts. “They wanted it. I said ‘Let’s go to Alabama.’ I love Alabama. “

In January, the US Air Force announced that the Space Command headquarters would be relocated from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Colorado Springs was home to Space Command’s predecessor, the Air Force Space Command, and many lawmakers questioned the change.

The decision is currently under investigation by the Pentagon Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office.

While Colorado voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now President Joe Biden in 2020, voters in Alabama have overwhelmingly backed Trump in his two presidential campaigns.

The move angered the state’s top Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis and Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as local Republicans, from Congressman Doug Lamborn to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

“Colorado is the natural home of Space Command,” the governor said Friday in a joint statement with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. “These callous comments go against the Coloradans, military families and those who have worked to cultivate our aerospace ecosystem which is tailored to ensure the operational success of US Space Command and provide the best value for taxpayers. “

They added: “Keeping US space command in Colorado means protecting our national security, but it is clear that the former president has now, by his own admission, made this wrong decision for political or personal gain.”

Hickenlooper, a former mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado who was elected to the Senate last November, also criticized the move.

“Former President Trump admitted what we already knew: that he made a strictly political decision to move Space Command and completely ignored both critical national security and budgetary considerations,” he said. stated in a press release. “This is exactly why we have requested a review and reconsideration of the decision. We look forward to the Air Force doing just that by looking at what is best for our national security and ensuring that Space Command is located in its place in Colorado Springs. “

Suthers told the Colorado Springs Gazette, which first reported on Trump’s comments, that the admission should prompt a reconsideration of decision-making.

“We maintained throughout the process that the permanent base decision for US Space Command was not based on merit,” he told the newspaper. “Former President Trump’s admission that he ‘single-handedly’ led the move to Huntsville, Alabama, supports our position.”

Space Command was re-equipped under the Trump administration at the end of 2019.

The command was created to manage potential threats to U.S. space assets from Russia and China.

Congress has not yet allocated any funding to relocate command, and the Pentagon has not formally approved a relocation.

