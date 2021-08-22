Trump should tell Alabama it’s time for real White House leadership in 2024 run clue





Former President Donald Trump must tell crowds in Alabama it’s time for real leadership in the White House, according to an ally who has seen drafts of his speech.

Mr Trump has hinted he will run again in 2024, but has yet to confirm his plans.

The remark, the ally said, is his clearest signal yet that he will run for president again, according to the Daily Mail. Insiders say no announcements are expected until midterm next year.

Mr. Trump has made a series of statements over the past week criticizing President Joe Bidens over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He should use his speech at the rally to continue the theme and consider whether Americans can feel safe while Mr. Biden is in the White House.

I expect to hear the president use the line: It’s time to have real leadership in the White House, he said, adding: The question is how safe Americans feel under Joe Biden.

Organizers of the Saturday rally at York Family Farms in Cullman County have predicted that up to 20,000 people will attend.

Mr. Trump’s speech is expected to focus on foreign policy, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, relations with China, and the Americas’ southern border with Mexico.

A Rasmussen Reports poll this week indicated that Mr. Trump would beat Mr. Biden by six points if an election were to take place immediately.

Mr Bidens’ approval ratings have plummeted as he faces a backlash from public opinion following chaotic scenes in Afghanistan as US troops pull out, as well as increasing cases of Covid across the States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-rally-alabama-leadership-white-house-b1906574.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos