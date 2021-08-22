Brandon Flowers feels ‘less anxious’ after Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump





WENN The Killers rocker is less anxious because things calmed down a bit after Biden became President of the United States after Trump was defeated in the election.

AceShowbiz – Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has been feeling less anxious since Joe Biden took over as President of the United States.

The “Mr. Brightside” singer has voiced his opposition to former frontman Donald Trump and is relieved that Biden is a leader who “does more of his job than pushing his followers.”

He tells British music magazine NME that things in the United States were tense in his home state of Utah during the pandemic while the former reality TV star was still in power.

“There was a time when we felt so divided that we were all really anxious and wondering what it was like not to own guns. People were buying guns and some places in it. Utah were out of bullets. What are these people preparing for? ”

“It became a political statement if you wore a mask, and I was laughed at at gas stations for that. It was just a crazy time. It calmed down a bit, but it’s still scary. to know how quickly we can be torn apart. ”

Meanwhile, Brandon and his band mates landed their seventh UK number one album – and a new record high on the charts.

They have now become the first international group to score seven highs with “Pressure Machine,” which debuted at number one on Friday (Aug. 20, 21).

He joined Hot Fuss, Sam’s Town, Day & Age, Battle Born, Wonderful Wonderful and last year (20) “Imploding the Mirage” among the group’s number one UK albums, dating back to 2005.

