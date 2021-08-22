TV tonight: Ruby Wax revisits her time with Donald Trump | Television





When Ruby Wax Met at 9 p.m., BBC Two

Trump scared me, recalls Ruby Wax. And I think it’s my fault that he continued his career. It’s a startling opening bet, but the footage from their 1996 game is undeniably ominous in places. This series in which Wax, now with the perspective provided by an MA in Cognitive Therapy, looks back on her previous career as a celebrity interviewer is a fun, sometimes revealing vision. Other featured, slightly less stressful encounters include OJ Simpson and Carrie Fisher. Phil harrison

The Secret World of Biscuits20h, Canal 4

The world of cookie distribution is a surprisingly competitive, if not brutal, place. Dawn French tells this brief tale of the fierce land battles that took place for control of the land prized for tea time snacks. It’s an entertaining story of imitators, cost cutting, and court battles. PH

Baptiste21h, BBC One

Julien Baptiste (Tchky Karyo) just has an affinity with bereaved parents in Europe, doesn’t he? In this season two finale (fourth, if you count The Missing), he and Emma (Fiona Shaw) become one in their desperate efforts to prevent another attack. But can she keep her cool against her only surviving child? Ellen e jones

T9pm teacher, ITV

Surgical gloves ready for this season’s finale of the eccentric detective series. Parent-child relationships have been a running theme, with Professor Ts’s own mother (Ben Miller) still in the background. So when an attempt is made on the life of a businessman, he is pursuing a familiar line of inquiry. JEE

The Handmaid’s Tale 9 p.m., channel 4

A cathartic conclusion to season four of the dystopian drama. June is risking everything to see justice done. But what will this justice look like? The journey to this one doesn’t always make visualization easy, and there’s no sign of things easing up as the show is gearing up to come out with a bang in season five. PH

Has Covid Leaked From a Laboratory in China? 10:15 p.m., channel 4

With bad faith actors determined to establish a link between the Chinese state and Covid-19, this doc will have to be cautious. Benefiting from the testimony of Professor David Relman, a Biden insider, and Oxford University Sir John Bell, he wonders what we know about the origins of the virus. PH

Film Choice Richard Farnsworth in The Straight Story. Photography: Allstar / ASYMMETRICAL PRODUCTIONS

The Straight Story 11am, Film4

Whimsical, slow, and incredibly smooth, that’s exactly what you wouldn’t expect from David Lynch. Richard Farnsworth exudes charm and dignity as Iowa farmer Alvin Straight, who jumps on his lawn mower to visit his dying brother. It’s a long road, rich in Lynch’s sneaky outlook on American life. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Scottish Premier League Football: Dundee v Hibernian, 11:00 am Sky Sports Main Event The Scottish top level match at Kilmac Stadium.

Premier League football: Southampton v Manchester United, 2:00 p.m. Sky Sports Main Event with Arsenal v Chelsea to follow.

Cycling: Vuelta a Espaa, 3.30 p.m., Eurosport 1 Stage 9 of the Grand Tour.

