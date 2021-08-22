Mo Brooks booed after telling Trump rally crowd to overtake 2020 election





Alabama Congressman and US Senate candidate Mo Brooks urged the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump to move beyond challenging the 2020 presidential election results and put that behind you , and to look to the future.

Brooks and Trump continued to broadcast unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election which saw Trump lose to President Joe Biden.

Brooks repeated those claims to Cullman on Saturday, but then asked the crowd to focus on the future election rather than contesting the previous election.

There are people who are put off by voter fraud and election theft in 2020, Brooks said. Friends, put that behind you, put that behind you.

Boos began to echo through the crowd. Brooks continued for a while.

Yes, he said. Look forward to, look forward to, look forward to. Beat them in 2022, beat them in 2024.

After the crowd continued to oppose, Brooks began to soften his stance.

All right, well, look back, but go ahead and enjoy it, he said. We have to win in 2022. We have to win in 2024.

Video of the crowd’s reaction was captured by reporters at the scene.

Later in his remarks, Brooks brought up the 2020 election again and has been drowned in chants of reparation now.

Let’s do it, said Brooks. Arizona’s recount is approaching. Arizona’s audit is ongoing.

Brooks then joined the crowd chanting “fix it now”.

Brooks then addressed the incident by tweeting that the 2020 election was fraught with electoral fraud and large-scale election theft. If only the legal votes cast by eligible U.S. citizens were counted, Trump won the election.

Brooks was the last warm-up speaker before Trump, speaking after US Senator Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, US Representative Robert Aderholt, CEO by My Pillow Mike Lindell and others.

During his remarks, Ainsworth called for Bidens’ impeachment, drawing applause from the crowd.

