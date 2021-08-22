Our Own Worst Enemy Review: A Caustic Diagnosis of America After Trump | Books





Liberal democracy is under attack from within. Institutional trust is eroding. Less than one in six Americans think democracy works well, almost half think democracy doesn’t work well, and 38% say democracy only does meh. Atomization, bowling alone and nihilism converged at the polls.

Republicans are determined to postpone the events of January 6, when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol, in a deep memory hole. GOP governors in Florida, Mississippi and Texas remain optimistic as Covid-19 sends children to intensive care. Seven months into his presidency, Joe Biden looks like some like Jimmy Carter redux, skill and judgment seriously questioned, allies tense and divided. FDR, certainly not.

In this quagmire parachute Tom Nichols, with a meditation on the state of American democracy. Nichols grew up in a working-class family in Massachusetts and is now a professor at the US Naval War College and Harvard Extension School. He is also a conservative of Never Trump.

In his eighth book, Nichols is pessimistic.

Decades of constant complaints, he writes, regularly broadcast amid continual improvements in living standards, have finally taken their toll.

The enemy, Nichols says, is us. Citizens of democracies, he writes, must now live with the undeniable certainty that they are capable of embracing illiberal movements and attacking their own freedoms.

As if to prove his point, Chuck Grassley, the leading Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently shed light on Trump’s attempts to get the Justice Department to reverse the election result. Even with Trump out of office, Senator Lindsay Graham continues to play first golf buddy, Renfield at Trumps Count Dracula. A majority of Congressional Republicans voted against certification of the 2020 election.

In 2016, Nichols urged Tories to vote for Hillary Clinton because Trump was too mentally unstable, far from the very stable genius he would later claim to be.

In Our Own Worst Enemy, Nichols quotes Abraham Lincoln on how threats to American democracy always come from within: If destruction is our lot, we ourselves must be its author and finisher. Nichols sees the Internet and the communications revolution as the means by which we have reached this dark spot.

Public life has become increasingly focused on dopamine shots, instant reaction, and heightened animosity. Our fellow citizens are also our enemies. Electronic proximity breeds contempt, not introspection. Social media and cable TV are a community for those who don’t have a three-dimensional version.

Nichols looks to ancient Greece to remember that nothing lasts forever. With admiration, he quotes Pericles, the Athenian general and orator, but observes that Pericles was not there when his city-state collapsed. He died two years earlier, behind the besieged walls of Athens from a plague.

History can repeat itself.

In September 2016, writing in the Claremont Journal of Books under the pseudonym Publius Decius Mus, Michael Anton said the contest between Trump and Clinton was the election of Flight 93: a reference to the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania on September 11 when passengers attacked their hijackers. Clinton, he argued, simply had to be arrested. The first principles of conservatism could therefore be dropped.

Load up the cockpit or you’ll die, Anton thundered. You can die anyway There is no guarantee.

What, he asked, must be done against a tidal wave of dysfunction, immorality and corruption? For Anton, for the right, respect for democratic and constitutional subtleties was ultimately a sucker game. Culture has stacked up against them.

After a stint as Rudy Giuliani’s speechwriter and other stops along the way, Anton joined Trump’s National Security Council.

Later this year, the Claremont Institute will honor Ron DeSantis. At a press conference earlier this month, the governor of Florida asked: Would I rather have 5,000 [Covid-19] cases in 20 years or 500 cases in seniors? I would prefer to have the youngest.

A few weeks later, the Sunshine State suffers the worst of both worlds.

Simple decency, it seems, is for the losers. In the midst of the last presidential campaign, comparisons between the United States and the Weimar Republic were commonplace. The January uprising was considered the burning of the Reichstag. The attackers came from the right.

Nichols absorbs and abhors everything. Unsurprisingly, he particularly targets the populist right, which he says has been the main threat to liberal democracy over the past two decades. This is subject to debate, which Nichols acknowledges. Either way, he writes that the populist right is a movement rooted in nostalgia and social revenge.

As if to point out Nichols, Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican MP from Colorado, not adjacent to QA, recently slammed Biden for leaving American friends in Afghanistan embarrassed after she voted last month against the grant. of 8,000 immigration visas to Afghans who assisted the US Army.

Other GOP diehards who opposed the legislation include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar. Greene and Gosar were founding members of the de facto white nationalist America First caucus. After a bomb threat on the Capitol this week, Brooks tweeted: I understand the citizens’ anger directed at dictatorial socialism and its threat to liberty, liberty and the very fabric of American society.

Given what plagues America, Nichols offers limited prescriptions. It supports the rapprochement between civilian and military life. The offspring of coastal elites opt for Ivy League colleges rather than service academies, project reinstatement is unlikely and notions of national service too often amount to little more than a paid internship, he writes.

At the same time, right-wing Spartanism engenders the unbearable idea that citizens and soldiers are not the same people.

Nichols urges the youth of the Americas to spend a summer in uniform, exposed to military life and skills. Most will not join the army, he thinks, but will leave with a better knowledge of the lives of soldiers. At present, he laments, there is no longer a common experience linked to national defense.

Indeed. America has become a nation separated by a common language.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/aug/22/our-own-worst-enemy-review-tom-nichols-trump-republicans-capitol-attack-social-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos